AMA Announces ISDE East & West Qualified Club Team Riders

With only one qualifying event left, 12 riders have claimed their spots on the American Motorcyclist Association’s 2017 International Six Days Enduro Club Team.

The AMA congratulates Ty Tremaine, Jacob Rowland, Brendan Riordan, Mike Pillar, Alex Witkowski, and 40+ rider Brian Storrie for qualifying from the ISDE East Qualifier Series. The AMA also congratulates Cody Webb, Justin Morgan, Anthonee Gibbs, Devan Bolin, Nick Stover and 40+ rider Rick Emerson for qualifying from the ISDE West Qualifier Series.

“Each of these riders has trained incredibly hard to earn this highly prestigious opportunity,” said AMA Off-Road Racing Manager Erek Kudla. “I’m excited to see what the rest of these talented riders do at the last round of qualifying and, ultimately, who will get the honor of competing at one of the most incredible off-road racing events in the world.”

The ISDE Committee will select an additional club team, along with the World Trophy, Junior Trophy and Women’s Trophy team riders to represent the United States at the 2017 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Brive, France.

With the AMA ISDE Qualifier Championship Series in its final stages, riders not yet qualified for a 2017 ISDE Club Team still have an opportunity to advance at the remaining, three-day, ISDE Qualifier beginning May 12 in Greenville, Tenn. The event will be a standalone event in the AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro Championship Series and feature two days of enduro testing before the final day of moto testing.

For more information on the final ISDE qualifier visit Sprint Enduro.