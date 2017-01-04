2017 Supercross TV Schedule | Watch SX Live

2017 Monster Energy Supercross Television Schedule

The 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is set, with most of the races being broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. However, there are some unexpected starting times, and a few of the races are on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Network. Note that this year the Easter break comes quite late in the season, followed by a three-race sprint ending at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Although these times for the 2017 Supercross TV Schedule should be good for the entire year, the dates/times are always subject to change without notice. Sometimes events earlier in the day run long, and sometimes the races run long. If you’re recording the races, always add an hour or two at the end so you don’t miss a single battle between reigning champion Ryan Dungey, and his most dangerous challengers—Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Marvin Musquin.

2017 promises to be one of the most exciting Supercross seasons ever, with an incredibly deep talent pool. Simply getting into the Main will be a challenge, the Top 10 will be a tough nut to crack, and the podium is already staked out by Dungey, Roczen, and Tomac.

Let the gate drop!

2017 Supercross TV Schedule