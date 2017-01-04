Brought to you by:

2017 Supercross TV Schedule | Watch SX Live

2017 Monster Energy Supercross Television Schedule

2017 AMA Supercross & Motocross Competition Numbers | Top 100
KTM’s Ryan Dungey, the reigning Monster Energy Supercross Champion

The 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is set, with most of the races being broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. However, there are some unexpected starting times, and a few of the races are on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Network. Note that this year the Easter break comes quite late in the season, followed by a three-race sprint ending at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Although these times for the 2017 Supercross TV Schedule should be good for the entire year, the dates/times are always subject to change without notice. Sometimes events earlier in the day run long, and sometimes the races run long. If you’re recording the races, always add an hour or two at the end so you don’t miss a single battle between reigning champion Ryan Dungey, and his most dangerous challengers—Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Marvin Musquin.

2017 promises to be one of the most exciting Supercross seasons ever, with an incredibly deep talent pool. Simply getting into the Main will be a challenge, the Top 10 will be a tough nut to crack, and the podium is already staked out by Dungey, Roczen, and Tomac.

2017 Supercross TV Schedule

January 7 Anaheim 1 Fox Sports 1 10pm ET
January 14 San Diego Fox Sports 1 10pm ET
January 21 Anaheim 2 Fox Sports 1 10pm ET
January 28 Phoenix Fox Sports 1 10:30pm ET
Feb. 4 Oakland Fox Sports 2 7pm ET
Feb. 11 Arlington Fox Sports 1 10pm ET
Feb. 18 Minneapolis Fox Sports 1 10pm ET
Feb. 25 Atlanta Fox Sports 1 7pm ET
March 4 Toronto Fox Sports 1 10pm ET
March 11 Daytona Fox Sports 2 7pm ET
March 18 Indianapolis Fox 7pm ET
March 25 Detroit Fox Sports 1 7pm ET
April 1 St. Louis Fox Sports 1 8pm ET
April 8 Seattle Fox Sports 1 10pm ET
April 15 Easter Break
April 22 Salt Lake City Fox 10:30pm ET
April 29 E. Rutherford, NJ Fox 5pm ET
May 6 Las Vegas Fox Sports 1 10pm ET
