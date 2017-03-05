2017 Toronto Supercross Results

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac executed a dominating performance at round nine of the Monster Energy Supercross, an FIM World Championship, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

The crowd of 49,020 fans watched on as Tomac came around the first corner in second and quickly passed Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Blake Baggett for the lead. Tomac checked out on the rest of the competition for the remainder of the 22-lap Main Event crossing the line 14.2 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.

Joining Tomac on the 2017 Toronto Supercross podium were Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey and RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki’s Broc Tickle.

“The track was gnarly. It really broke down, so it was important to be consistent and ride smart. The long start let the Kawasaki open up and put us in a good position out of the gate, which was key,” said Tomac, who has doubled his career win total this season. “We had a good time here [in Toronto] and we’ll see what we can do [moving forward in the championship]. We have eight rounds left with a lot of good tracks ahead. I’ll just keep hammering.”

Dungey claimed the second spot on the podium after a less than desirable start. He passed a total of seven riders to claim another podium finish in the 2017 season.

“It was a very bad start. I got out [of the gate] and just spun [the tire]. I needed a good jump [to contend], but it didn’t happen. I tried to pick off as many guys as I could and did that one by one,” explained Dungey, who passed seven riders en route to finishing second. “To be in second place [after all that] I can’t be mad at all. I didn’t think I’d get there with the way things started. Eli [Tomac] was there. He was out front and made it happen. We need to make it tougher on him. We’ll work on our starts and come back fighting next weekend.”

RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki’s Broc Tickle made his first trip to the 450SX Class podium and accomplished a career best third place finish in Toronto. The factory Suzuki pilot now sits 10th overall in the championship standings after nine races.

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Chad Reed came around the first corner in sixth place and made a couple of passes to finish the night in fourth.

Baggett claimed the SupercrossLive.com Holeshot award on his KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition, but was quickly passed by Tomac. Baggett crashed on lap four, but was able to maintain his position inside the top five by the time they checkered flag flew.

Team Honda HRC’s Cole Seely, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM’s Davi Millsaps, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson, Autotrader/JGR/Suzuki’s Justin Barcia, and SmarTop/Motoconcepts/Honda’s Justin Brayton rounded out the top ten, respectively.

2017 Toronto Supercross Results, 450 Class:

Eli Tomac – Kawasaki KX450F Ryan Dungey – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Broc Tickle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Chad Reed – Yamaha YZ450F Blake Baggett – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Cole Seely – Honda CRF450R Davi Millsaps – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Dean Wilson – Husqvarna FC450 Justin Barcia – Suzuki RM-Z450 Justin Brayton – Honda CRF450R Josh Grant – Kawasaki KX450F Justin Bogle – Suzuki RM-Z450 Marvin Musquin – KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Jake Weimer – Suzuki RM-Z450 Malcolm Stewart – Suzuki RM-Z450 Vince Friese – Honda CRF450R Mike Alessi – Honda CRF450R Kyle Chisholm – Honda CRF450R Jason Anderson – Husqvarna FC450 Nick Schmidt – Suzuki RM-Z450 Cody Gilmore – Kawasaki KX450F Adam Enticknap – Honda CRF450R

2017 Supercross 450SX Point Standings: