2019 KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F First Ride Review | Fast Facts

We took the new 2019 KTM 250 SX-F and 350 SX-F out for some roosting on a private motocross track in the hills east of Temecula, Calif.

We have previewed the 2019 KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F from a technical perspective, and now it’s time to put the knobbies in the dirt. Here are the Fast Facts we discovered on track.

1. Both the 2019 KTM 250 SX-F and 350 SX-F share the same chassis. The chassis is completely new for 2019. While it may look similar to the 2018, the frame and bodywork are all new with an emphasis on light weight and increased rigidity.

2. The light weight is something you can feel. The 250 SX-F is the lightest 250 four-stroke on the market, and that becomes apparent as soon as you take the bike out. Changing direction is almost effortless. When you do make a mistake, it’s extremely easy to correct and continue on your way. In the air, the 2019 KTM 250 SX-F is easy to flick around and just as easy to straighten back out before landing.

3. The 350 SX-F is also a featherweight. Even with no other 350 motocross motorcycles to compare it to, it is obvious that the 350 SX-F is light, especially for an open class MX bike. While the 250 and 350 do share the same chassis, the 350 certainly has a heavier feel. Just can’t hide those extra 100cc of motion inside the motor—both bore and stroke are increased for the additional displacement. That said, it still feels as light when riding as most other 250 four-strokes.

4. KTM updated the WP air forks for 2019. KTM changed the valving in the WP AER 48 air fork used on both bikes. After turning many laps on both bikes we had no major complaints with the WP fork. The only negative thing we felt was a small amount of harshness over small breaking bumps, and this might be able to be tuned out with more setup time. We did, however, like the way they settled into turns and let the bike carve berms.

5. The WP shock also got small updates. Rear suspension felt really good on both bikes. The funny thing is, even though both bikes should feel the same, the 350 felt a little more plush. This probably goes more with the fact that we didn’t have to rev the 350 quite as much, so the chassis stayed settled longer.

6. Both motorcycles received moderate motor updates. Most of those updates were to the cylinder head and exhaust pipe.

7. The 2019 KTM 250 SX-F is one of the fastest 250 four-strokes we have ridden. It’s a pure MX race bike, so you need to keep the revs up really high to get the job done. Once you do that, it is extremely fast. Bottom end and midrange power aren’t bad, it’s just not where the meat of the power is.

8. The 350 SX-F has a wider powerband. Just as you would expect, the 2019 KTM 350 SX-F has a much more usable and wide powerband. The 350 SX-F doesn’t need to be revved as hard as the 250 SX-F to go fast. You can be slightly lazy, though just slightly. The 350 SX-F still doesn’t have the bottom end pull of a 450, so KTM makes a 450 if that’s the feel you want. Instead, the 350 SX-F revs much higher than a 450, and that is why the 350 is so much less tiring and has become a favorite of open class vet racers.

9. Both of these motorcycles have an updated clutch. KTM uses hydraulic steel diaphragm clutches on all their SX bikes. It is no secret we love the feel of hydraulic clutches, and the new 250 SX-F and 350 SX-F are no different. Feel was great no matter the abuse we put them through on our day of track testing.

10. The brakes are awesome. The great Brembo brakes are nothing new to KTM, and were not changed for 2019. Sometimes you just have to wonder why all bikes can’t stop this well.

11. Attention to detail is first rate. Something else not new to KTM is the Austrian manufacturer’s attention to detail and high quality components.

12. The 2019 KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F live up to KTM’s Ready To Race motto. With electric starting, a hydraulic clutch, billet hubs, Neken tapered aluminum handlebars with two mounting choices, excellent grips, a gripper seat cover, and Dunlop Geomax MX3S rubber, these motorcycles needing nothing to hit the MX track. Along with the components you want, they are integrated into two outstanding racing packages.

Location photography by Brandon Krause



2019 KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F Specs

ENGINE



Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 350cc (250 SX-F: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 88m x 57.5mm (250 SX-F: 78 x 52.3mm)

Valve train: DOHC, four-valves

Starting: Electric

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Steel diaphragm w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly central-tube

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP-USD AER 48 air fork; 310mm

Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage assisted WP shock; 330mm

Tires: Dunlop MX3S

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

Rear brake: 220mm disc with Brembo hydraulics

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.4 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Seat height: 37.4 inches

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.8 gallons

Curb weight: 231 pounds (250 SX-F: 230 pounds)

2019 KTM 350 SX-F and 250 SX-F Price:

TBA

