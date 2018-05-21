2019 KTM SX-F Lineup Preview: 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F
The 2019 KTM SX-F lineup of Supercross and Motocross racing four-stroke motorcycles is out, and there are plenty of changes across the range. The 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F share many common changes, along with some model specific changes.
Let’s break it down into bite-sized chunks for easy digestion.
Changes common to the 2019 KTM 450 SX-F, KTM 350 SX-F, and KTM 250 SX-F
- Stiffer frame and triple clamp for more straight line stability
- Updated suspension settings to enhance the stiffer frame
- WP shock gets redesigned main piston
- Longer subframe to support the rear fender
- Longer axle slot in the swingarm to extend wheelbase for more stability
- New airbox has intake snorkels to increase airflow while directing dirt from the filter
- New Flow Design Header resonator system
- New muffler design allows servicing without removing the rear shock; shock access also improved
- Traction control and launch control settings revised for increased traction
- New fuel tank with a 1.85-gallon capacity, and improved internal hose routing to enhance reliability
- New brackets for installing a skid plate
- New bodywork to allow easier movement on the motorcycle
- New seat designed to be more comfortable
- New bar pad has improved mounting
- New nipple design on wheels for reduced maintenance
- Lighter lithium-ion battery with additional starting power
- More compact wiring harness
- Cable routing for Keihin 44mm throttle body improved
• New plastic plug-in side-stand doubles as fork spacer during transport
Changes to the 2019 KTM 450 SX-F
- New SOHC cylinder head—lighter, more compact
- New five-speed transmission, though gear ratios are unchanged
- New cam with shorter valve timing and improved surface for faster throttle response
- DLC coating on chain guide for increased reliability
Changes to the 2019 KTM 350 SX-F
- Lighter cylinder head loses seven ounces
- New diaphragm steel clutch with Brembo hydraulics
- New Pankl Racing Systems five-speed transmission
Changes to the 2019 KTM 250 SX-F
- New exhaust cam for increased performance
- New diaphragm steel clutch with Brembo hydraulics
- New Pankl Racing Systems five-speed transmission
