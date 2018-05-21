2019 KTM SX-F Lineup Preview: 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F

The 2019 KTM SX-F lineup of Supercross and Motocross racing four-stroke motorcycles is out, and there are plenty of changes across the range. The 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F share many common changes, along with some model specific changes.

Let’s break it down into bite-sized chunks for easy digestion.

2019 KTM 450 SX-F specs
2019 KTM 450 SX-F

Changes common to the 2019 KTM 450 SX-F, KTM 350 SX-F, and KTM 250 SX-F

  • Stiffer frame and triple clamp for more straight line stability
  • Updated suspension settings to enhance the stiffer frame
  • WP shock gets redesigned main piston
  • Longer subframe to support the rear fender
  • Longer axle slot in the swingarm to extend wheelbase for more stability
  • New airbox has intake snorkels to increase airflow while directing dirt from the filter
  • New Flow Design Header resonator system
  • New muffler design allows servicing without removing the rear shock; shock access also improved
  • Traction control and launch control settings revised for increased traction
  • New fuel tank with a 1.85-gallon capacity, and improved internal hose routing to enhance reliability
  • New brackets for installing a skid plate
  • New bodywork to allow easier movement on the motorcycle
  • New seat designed to be more comfortable
  • New bar pad has improved mounting
  • New nipple design on wheels for reduced maintenance
  • Lighter lithium-ion battery with additional starting power
  • More compact wiring harness
  • Cable routing for Keihin 44mm throttle body improved
    • New plastic plug-in side-stand doubles as fork spacer during transport
2019 KTM 450 SX-F price
2019 KTM 450 SX-F

Changes to the 2019 KTM 450 SX-F

  • New SOHC cylinder head—lighter, more compact
  • New five-speed transmission, though gear ratios are unchanged
  • New cam with shorter valve timing and improved surface for faster throttle response
  • DLC coating on chain guide for increased reliability
2019 KTM 350 SX-F price
2019 KTM 350 SX-F

Changes to the 2019 KTM 350 SX-F

  • Lighter cylinder head loses seven ounces
  • New diaphragm steel clutch with Brembo hydraulics
  • New Pankl Racing Systems five-speed transmission
2019 KTM 250 SX-F specs
2019 KTM 250 SX-F

Changes to the 2019 KTM 250 SX-F

  • New exhaust cam for increased performance
  • New diaphragm steel clutch with Brembo hydraulics
  • New Pankl Racing Systems five-speed transmission

For additional information, visit KTM USA.

2019 KTM SX-F Lineup Changes | Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR