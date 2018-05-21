2019 KTM SX-F Lineup Preview: 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F

The 2019 KTM SX-F lineup of Supercross and Motocross racing four-stroke motorcycles is out, and there are plenty of changes across the range. The 450 SX-F, 350 SX-F, and 250 SX-F share many common changes, along with some model specific changes.

Let’s break it down into bite-sized chunks for easy digestion.

Changes common to the 2019 KTM 450 SX-F, KTM 350 SX-F, and KTM 250 SX-F

Stiffer frame and triple clamp for more straight line stability

Updated suspension settings to enhance the stiffer frame

WP shock gets redesigned main piston

Longer subframe to support the rear fender

Longer axle slot in the swingarm to extend wheelbase for more stability

New airbox has intake snorkels to increase airflow while directing dirt from the filter

New Flow Design Header resonator system

New muffler design allows servicing without removing the rear shock; shock access also improved

Traction control and launch control settings revised for increased traction

New fuel tank with a 1.85-gallon capacity, and improved internal hose routing to enhance reliability

New brackets for installing a skid plate

New bodywork to allow easier movement on the motorcycle

New seat designed to be more comfortable

New bar pad has improved mounting

New nipple design on wheels for reduced maintenance

Lighter lithium-ion battery with additional starting power

More compact wiring harness

Cable routing for Keihin 44mm throttle body improved

• New plastic plug-in side-stand doubles as fork spacer during transport

Changes to the 2019 KTM 450 SX-F

New SOHC cylinder head—lighter, more compact

New five-speed transmission, though gear ratios are unchanged

New cam with shorter valve timing and improved surface for faster throttle response

DLC coating on chain guide for increased reliability

Changes to the 2019 KTM 350 SX-F

Lighter cylinder head loses seven ounces

New diaphragm steel clutch with Brembo hydraulics

New Pankl Racing Systems five-speed transmission

Changes to the 2019 KTM 250 SX-F

New exhaust cam for increased performance

New diaphragm steel clutch with Brembo hydraulics

New Pankl Racing Systems five-speed transmission

For additional information, visit KTM USA.

2019 KTM SX-F Lineup Changes | Photo Gallery