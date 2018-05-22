2019 KTM SX Two Stroke Lineup: 250 SX, 150 SX, 125 SX

The 2019 KTM SX lineup of two-stroke motocrossers has been updated. Many of the changes are shared among the three KTM SX motorcycles, with a few changes to the 250 SX not given to the 150 SX and 125 SX. Also, the 150 SX and 125 SX get unique changes as a pair.

Let’s go over the new 2019 KTM SX motorcycles for Supercross and Motocross racing.

Changes common to the 2019 KTM 250 SX, KTM 150 SX, and KTM 125 SX

Stiffer frame and triple clamp for more straight line stability

Updated suspension settings to enhance the stiffer frame

WP shock gets redesigned main piston

Longer subframe to support the rear fender

Longer axle slot in the swingarm to extend wheelbase for more stability

A new radiator design sits lower in the frame and improves cooling efficiency

New exhaust pipe with more compact dimensions

New muffler design extends service interval and reduces weight over 10 ounces

The muffler is now mounted on welded brackets

There are new settings for the 38mm flatslide carb to reflect the airbox and exhaust changes

Traction control and launch control settings revised for increased traction

New fuel tank with a 1.85-gallon capacity

New bodywork from KTM R&D and Kiska Design allows easier movement on the motorcycle

New seat designed to be more comfortable

New bar pad has improved mounting

New nipple design on wheels for reduced maintenance

New plastic plug-in side-stand doubles as fork spacer during transport

Changes to the 2019 KTM 250 SX

The engine position has been raised one degree for increased turning traction

New head stays reduce weight

The exhaust port is now machined for improved power valve precision

New intake snorkels increase airflow while directing dirt from the filter

The water pump casing has been redesigned for increased water flow

Changes to the 2019 KTM 150 SX and 125 SX.

New cylinder with an exhaust port is now machined for improved power valve precision

New diaphragm steel clutch is narrower and has a lighter action at the lever

The transmission is now manufactured by Pankl

The intermediate kickstarter gear has an improved seat

2019 KTM SX Lineup First Look | Photo Gallery