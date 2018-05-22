2019 KTM SX Two Stroke Lineup: 250 SX, 150 SX, 125 SX
The 2019 KTM SX lineup of two-stroke motocrossers has been updated. Many of the changes are shared among the three KTM SX motorcycles, with a few changes to the 250 SX not given to the 150 SX and 125 SX. Also, the 150 SX and 125 SX get unique changes as a pair.
Let’s go over the new 2019 KTM SX motorcycles for Supercross and Motocross racing.
Changes common to the 2019 KTM 250 SX, KTM 150 SX, and KTM 125 SX
- Stiffer frame and triple clamp for more straight line stability
- Updated suspension settings to enhance the stiffer frame
- WP shock gets redesigned main piston
- Longer subframe to support the rear fender
- Longer axle slot in the swingarm to extend wheelbase for more stability
- A new radiator design sits lower in the frame and improves cooling efficiency
- New exhaust pipe with more compact dimensions
- New muffler design extends service interval and reduces weight over 10 ounces
- The muffler is now mounted on welded brackets
- There are new settings for the 38mm flatslide carb to reflect the airbox and exhaust changes
- Traction control and launch control settings revised for increased traction
- New fuel tank with a 1.85-gallon capacity
- New bodywork from KTM R&D and Kiska Design allows easier movement on the motorcycle
- New seat designed to be more comfortable
- New bar pad has improved mounting
- New nipple design on wheels for reduced maintenance
- New plastic plug-in side-stand doubles as fork spacer during transport
Changes to the 2019 KTM 250 SX
- The engine position has been raised one degree for increased turning traction
- New head stays reduce weight
- The exhaust port is now machined for improved power valve precision
- New intake snorkels increase airflow while directing dirt from the filter
- The water pump casing has been redesigned for increased water flow
Changes to the 2019 KTM 150 SX and 125 SX.
- New cylinder with an exhaust port is now machined for improved power valve precision
- New diaphragm steel clutch is narrower and has a lighter action at the lever
- The transmission is now manufactured by Pankl
- The intermediate kickstarter gear has an improved seat