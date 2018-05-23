2019 Honda CRF450RWE, CRF450R, CRF250R, CRF150R, + CRF150RB

Honda has upped its Motocross and Supercross ante this year with a new model, the 2019 Honda CRF450RWE. It’s a limited production version—dubbed Works Edition—of the standard CRF450R, which also has enjoyed serious updates for 2019.

Let’s take a look at what’s new in the CRF line of five supercross and motocross motorcycles.

The 2019 Honda CRF450R gets a number of upgrades.



New cylinder head with a focus on exhaust port efficiency.

Exhaust headers are much larger—35mm and 43mm, compared to 32mm for both.

Exhaust length is increased—98mm longer on the right, and 187mm on the left.

Clutch updates increase oil supply to the plates and discs to add durability.

Two 12mm oil pumps replace the 16mm pump to increase oiling and reduce friction.

The kickstarter has been removed and the cases redesigned.

The three riding modes have been updated.

Fork settings are new to reflect use of low-friction oil

The triple clamp now allows four mounting positions for the new lower-mounted Renthal Fatbar.

New swingarm is lighter, and the shock settings updated to reflect that.

The new front brake caliper is lighter and uses 30mm and 27mm pistons, rather than exclusively 27mm pistons, for increased braking.

The front brake hose is more resistant to expansion for increased braking feel.

New footpegs are 20 percent lighter and shed dirt more efficiently.

New fork leg protectors provide more coverage.

2019 Honda CRF450R Price: $9299 MSRP

The 2019 Honda CRF450RWE brings works performance to the CRF450R. After you take a look at the upgrades to the standard 2019 Honda CRF450R, here’s what the works edition brings to the track:

Ports hand-polished at the factory, with an increase in low-rpm and midrange power.

Yoshimura titanium muffler with carbon fiber tail caps.

HRC launch control settings based on Ken Roczen’s factory racer.

Kashima fork-tube coating used for smoother sliding on hard-anodized aluminum.

Titanium nitride coating on the fork legs for smoother operation.

Shock shaft has Super Finisher processing and titanium nitride coating

Upgraded DID rims.

Upgraded RK chain.

Throttle Jockey Team Honda HRC graphics, Roczen seat cover, and black triple clamps.

2019 Honda CRF450RWE Price: $11,499

Honda did not forget to update the 2019 Honda CRF250R. Although the CRF250R is quite similar to its big brother, and enjoying some of the same changes for 2019, it has its own list of impressive upgrades.

New cam profile focuses on acceleration out of corners.

Intake and exhaust port geometry is changed to enhance low-rpm power

A 44mm throttle body replaces the 46mm body for improved acceleration.

A five-nozzle piston oil jet replaces the four-piston design for improved cooling and to allow more precise ignition timing.

The right-side exhaust is 50mm shorter for increased top-end power.

The new AC generator is lighter and has less drag.

New engine guard flows more air to the motor.

2019 Honda CRF250R Price: $7999 MSRP

The 2019 Honda CRF150R and CRF150RB returns unchanged. Both the standard CRF150R and the big-wheel CRF150RB will be available for 2019.

2019 Honda CRF150R Price: $5099 MSRP

2019 Honda CRF150RB Price: $5399 MSRP

