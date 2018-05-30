Dan Kneen Dies During Isle of Man TT Superbike Qualifying

2018 Isle of Man TT Death, RIP Dan Kneen: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

During the Wednesday’s Superbike qualifying session for the 2018 Isle of Man TT, Dan Keen died due to injuries sustained in a high-speed crash at Churchtown, a part of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course that leads to Ramsey, ACU Events Ltd reports.

Kneen, 30, of Onchan in the Isle of Man, wrecked his Tyco BMW S 1000 RR on the first lap of qualifying, and died at the scene of the crash, ACU Events Ltd reports. Qualifying was immediately canceled.

This brings the death toll in both TT and Manx Grand Prix races at the Isle of Man since 1911 to 251 riders. During last year’s Isle of Man TT, three riders perished due to crashes: Davey Lambert of the UK; Jochem van den Hoek of Holland; and Alan Bonner of Ireland.

Kneen debuted on the Mountain Course during the 2008 Manx Grand Prix, and won three races that year: the Junior, the Newcomers C and the Ultra Lightweight MGP Races.

Last year, after signing with Penz13.com BMW, Kneen achieved his first TT podium in the Superstock race, the S 1000 RR pilot claiming third.

He has a fastest official lap of 130.347mph which he set in last year’s Superstock Race and recorded a lap of 132.258mph (17:06.994) in Tuesday night’s Superbike qualifying session, which was topped by Dean Harrison, who posted under the 17-minute mark.

The staff at Ultimate Motorcycling expresses its deepest sympathy for Kneen, his friends and family, and the motorcycle racing community.