Polaris Recalls 2017 & 2018 Slingshot Models

Polaris Industries, Inc., is recalling certain 2017-2018 Polaris Slingshot, Slingshot SL, Slingshot SLR, Slingshot SL Icon, and Slingshot GT LE motorcycles due to possible brake failure issues.

The recall announcement says that the brake pedals may have been incorrectly installed, allowing the brake pedal to separate from the brake master cylinder.

The report says “If the brake pedal separates from the brake master cylinder, it would cause a loss of braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engagement of the brake pedal retaining clip and reassemble it if necessary, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in May 2018. Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris’ number for this recall is T-18-02.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is: 18V321000.