2015-2018 Polaris Slingshot Recall Due to Seat Problems

2015-2018 Polaris Slingshot Recall

Polaris Industries, Inc. is recalling all 2015-2018 Polaris Slingshot “autocycles” due to seat issues. Polaris says that 24,235 units are affected.

The recall is necessary because the driver-seat and passenger-seat seat belt and seat back anchoring bracket may have been improperly welded. Additionally, differences in the seat assembly may prevent proper latching of the seat slider, allowing the driver’s seat to move unexpectedly.

The Defect Report states, “If the seat slides unexpectedly, this may increase the risk of a loss of control or the risk of injury in the event of a crash. If the seat belt buckle and seat back dislodge from the seat base, this may increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.”

Polaris will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the seat belt bracket and seat back welds, and the seat slider latching function. If the weld is missing or incomplete, or if the slider doesn’t latch properly, the seat bases will be replaced, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2018. Owners may contact Polaris customer service at 1-855-863-2284. Polaris’ number for this recall is T-18-01.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 18V195000.