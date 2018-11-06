2019 BMW S 1000 RR First Look

BMW’s flagship sportbike, the S 1000 RR, was launched in 2009. That year, the Bavarian motorcycle manufacturer built 1000 units to satisfy World Superbike homologation rules.

The following year the first-gen S 1000 RR went into full production, changing the supersport landscape with its superior electronics and its nearly 200-horsepower engine.

As it celebrates its 10th birthday in 2019, BMW has totally revised the S 1000 RR, giving the now third-gen superbike more horsepower, slicker electronics, updated suspension and new styling.

BMW launched the bike Tuesday at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. Here are the essential fast facts about the 2019 BMW S 1000 RR.

1. The 2019 S 1000 RR’s engine was revamped, and now features BMW ShiftCam Technology (variable valve timing) for more linear power across the low- to mid-rpm range, along with more power on top.

2. The stateside engine, which is nearly 9 pounds lighter than its predecessor, now produces 205 horsepower at 13,500 rpm, and 83 ft/lbs of torque @11,000 rpm. BMW reports that the engine has at least 73 ft/lbs of torque from 5500 to 14,5000 rpm.

3. BMW has redesigned the main frame, which it calls the Flex Frame. The new design allows the engine to take on more of a load-bearing function. BMW says the Flex Frame’s design applies more force directly to the engine structure via the shortest possible paths, allowing for better weight optimization and traction.

4. A standard feature on the 2019 RR is the HP Shift Assistant Pro, which provides for clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

5. BMW has refined the suspension geometry for improved handling, traction and feedback. Riders can also opp for the next generation of the electronic suspension, Dynamic Damping Control (DDC). BMW Motorrad also offers a shim package to further tweak the electronic suspension based on race-track conditions.

6. The 2019 S 1000 RR has a new 6-axis sensor cluster (IMU), and is fitted with ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control as standard equipment.

7. The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR arrives standard with four revised riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race – with the option of Pro Modes. The Pro Modes offers an additional three riding modes (Race Pro 1-3) that are freely programmable, allowing you to have three customized setting for track conditions. The settings that customizable are Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS, wheelie detection, throttle input and engine braking. Pro Modes also arrives with Launch Control and Pit Lane Limiter.

8. For an easier view of information, the 2019 RR is updated with a 6.5-inch TFT screen that provides readibility regardless of lighting conditions. BMW says the aim was to offer the rider individually tailored screen displays for different uses. The “Pure Ride” screen shows all the information required for regular road use while the three “Core” screens are designed for use on the race track, with the rev counter displayed in analog form (Core 1 and 2) or else as a bar chart (Core 3), for example.

9. Due to the layout of the new Flex Frame, BMW was able to use a leaner fuel tank and optimize the seating area for improved ergonomics and knee grip on the tank.

10. The 2019 BMW S 1000 RR is available in two colors: Racing Red and Motorsport.

11. For the first time ever, BMW Motorrad is offering what its car division has offered – and M package. The S 1000 RR M package consists of:

Motorsport paint finish

M carbon fiber wheels

M light weight battery

M Chassis Kit with rear ride height adjustment and swingarm pivot

M sport seat

Pro Mode

12. As of this writing, full specs, availability and pricing have yet to be released. Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for this info, and a First Ride once we get our hands on one!

2019 BMW S 1000 RR First Look | Photo Gallery