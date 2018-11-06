2019 KTM 790 Adventure and Adventure R First Look

Teased last year at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype became the sought-after ADV bike for many. But production plans were not discussed, keeping the anticipation high.

During EICMA 2018 Tuesday, KTM confirmed that the KTM 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R will go into production as a 2019 model. And yes, we’re getting it here in the states.

Following are the fast facts about the 2019 KTM 790 Adventure and Adventure R.

1. Both KTM 790 Adventure models are powered by the same 799cc DOHC engine used in the 790 Duke, but tuned for ADV riding styles. The engine features electronic fuel injection via DKK Dell’Orto with a 46mm throttle body; dual balancer shafts; PASC Slipper clutch; and Ride-by-Wire for smooth throttle response.

2. The KTM 790 Adventures’ engines are stuffed into a light tubular Chromium Molybdenum steel frame. This light frame uses the engine as a stressed member, which reduces weight and overall size.

3. Both 790 Adventures feature Street, Offroad, Rain and Rally rider modes.

4. Other adjustable electronics include traction control, engine braking, cornering ABS and off-road ABS (only front wheel).

5. The standard 2019 KTM 790 Adventure arrives with a WP 43 mm APEX open-cartridge front fork set with split function technology that separates the compression and rebound damping for sharper response and stability. Out back, suspension duties on the standard 790 Adventure are handled by WP APEX shock absorber with adjustable preload is setup for traveling long distances in tough conditions. The base 790 Adventure has 7.9 inches of travel front and rear, and 9.2 inches of ground clearance.

6. Just like the older Adventure models, the main thing that separates the base and R versions is suspension. The 790 Adventure R is quipped with a fully-adjustable WP XPLOR 48 mm fork that was originally developed for competition enduro riding. The fork is fitted with a spring on both sides and features separated damping functions for each fork leg for quick response and damping characteristics. Out back the Adventure R uses a WP XPLOR PDS rear shock with KTM’s trademark progressive damping system, which allows progressive damping without using a linkage for reduced weight and maintenance. The suspension travel is greatly increased on the Adventure R to 9.4 inches both front and rear, and 10.4 inches of ground clearance.

7. Both KTM Adventure models have a 21-inch front and 18-rear spoked wheel setup.

8. Stopping the KTM 790 Adventure are dual 320 mm front brake disks with 4 piston radially mounted calipers, and a single 260mm disc out back.

9. Taking notes from bikes like the Dakar-winning KTM 450 Rally, the 790 Adventure has a slim platform with a low-slung fuel tank for a low center of gravity and easier rider movement.

10. Both models feature an LED headlight for greater visibility in low-light situations.

11. The KTM 790 Adventures arrive with a full-color TFT display that can be tweaked based on the rider’s needs. It also automatically adapts to variations in environmental light.

12. The base KTM 790 Adventure features a tall windscreen and height-adjustable 2-piece seat, whereas the R model arrives with a one-piece seat for easier range of motion. Handguards are standard on both models.

13. The tapered aluminum handlebar can be mounted in six different positions for 30mm of adjustability.

14. Optional equipment for both 790 Adventures are a quickshifter for clutchless up and downshifts; heated grips; heated seat; and cruise control.

15. As of this writing KTM has yet to announce pricing and availability.

2019 KTM 790 Adventure Specs (R model in parenthesis):

Engine

Type: Parallel Twin, 4-Stroke, DOHC

Displacement: 799 cc

Bore/Stroke: 88 / 65.7 mm

Starter: Electric; 12V 10Ah

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: DKK Dell’Orto, 46 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with Two Oil Pumps

Cooling: Liquid Cooling with Water/Oil Heat Exchanger

Clutch: PASC (Power Assisted Slipper Clutch), Mechanically Operated

Ignition: Bosch EMS with Ride-By-Wire

Chassis & Suspension

Frame: CroMoly Tubular Steel, Engine as Stressed Member

Subframe: CroMoly Steel Trellis

Handlebar: Aluminum, Tapered, Ø 26/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP USD 43mm (WP USD 48mm)

Rear Suspension: WP Monoshock (WP Monoshock with PDS)

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 7.9/7.9 inches (9.4/9.4 inches)

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 320 mm / 260 mm

Front/Rear Wheels: 2.50 x 21”, 4.50 x 18”

Front/Rear Tires: 90/90-21”; 150/70-18”

Dimensions & Capacities:

Steering Head Angle: 25.9º (26.3º)

Wheelbase: 59.4 inches ± 0.6 inches (60.2 inches ± 0.6 in)

Ground Clearance: 9.2 inches (10.4 inches)

Seat Height: 33.5 / 32.7 in (34.6 inches)

Tank Capacity: 5.3 gallons

Dry Weight: 416.7 pounds

2019 KTM 790 Adventure and Adventure R Photo Gallery