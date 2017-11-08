KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype Unveiled at EICMA

KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype

Since the the turn of the Century, the trend in adventure motorcycling was all about growing in size. Though this trend continues, the Austrians also see the market need for smaller and more agile ADV machines.

For 2017, KTM released the 1090 Adventure R, which provided a lighter, more agile and more approachable adventure bike vs the all-powerful 1290 Adventure.

Now things get even smaller; during EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, KTM unveiled a entry-level Adventure prototype. Meet the KTM 790 Adventure R, which will likely hit the market as a 2019 model.

The 790 Adventure R uses the total revised 799cc LC8c parallel twin that is offered in the all-new 790 Duke, which was also unveiled at EICMA. To the 790 Duke’s engine was confirmed to produce 105 horsepower and 63 ft/lbs of torque.

Details are scarce, but we do know that it will arrive with WP suspension, LED lights, a single seat, high dashboard, and, in typical Adventure style, two low-slung fuel tanks.

Speaking at EICMA, KTM CSO Mr. Hubert Trunkenpolz said “We aimed to design the most performance-focused mid-weight travel enduro of its class, with the dynamism of much bigger engine machines, by giving it a leading power-to-weight ratio.

“The KTM 790 ADVENTURE R prototype is built from a pure offroad obsession. KTM is the market leader in the dirt; our heritage in this field is something no other motorcycle brand can easily copy and this is another exciting indication of the future.”

Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for more information as it becomes available.