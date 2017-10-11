2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Buyer's Guide

2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe
Of all the Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the Deluxe is the stateliest. With deep-valanced fenders, whitewall tires, wire-spoke wheels, triple LED headlights, LED tombstone brake light, floorboards, and plenty of chrome, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe is as classy as it gets.
The great news for the latest Deluxe is that it gets the all-new Softail chassis that is stiffer for much-improved handling.
Further improving the ride, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe features new suspension, including the Showa Dual Bending Valve fork.
If that’s not enough, the Deluxe is powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant that puts out an aggressive 109 ft/lbs of torque at 3000 rpm. That means power is always on tap, whether you are barging your way through town, doing battle in urban freeway traffic, or on an enticing rural road.
While the Deluxe has always been about styling, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe is now about performance and handling, without losing a bit of its great looks.
2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
- Displacement: 107ci
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”
- Maximum torque: 109 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa fork
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: Chrome steel-laced
- Front tire: 130/90-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop D402F
- Rear tire: 140/90-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop D402
- Front brakes: Disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper
- Rear brake: Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Seat height: 26.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 697 pounds
2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Color/Prices:
- Vivid Black: $17,999 MSRP
- Twisted Cherry; Electric Blue: $18,399 MSRP
- Silver Fortune/Sumatra Brown; Wicked Red/Twisted Cherry: $18,749 MSRP
