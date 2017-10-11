2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Buyer's Guide

2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe

Of all the Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the Deluxe is the stateliest. With deep-valanced fenders, whitewall tires, wire-spoke wheels, triple LED headlights, LED tombstone brake light, floorboards, and plenty of chrome, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe is as classy as it gets.

The great news for the latest Deluxe is that it gets the all-new Softail chassis that is stiffer for much-improved handling.

Further improving the ride, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe features new suspension, including the Showa Dual Bending Valve fork.

Advertisement

If that’s not enough, the Deluxe is powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 powerplant that puts out an aggressive 109 ft/lbs of torque at 3000 rpm. That means power is always on tap, whether you are barging your way through town, doing battle in urban freeway traffic, or on an enticing rural road.

While the Deluxe has always been about styling, the 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe is now about performance and handling, without losing a bit of its great looks.

Read our 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.374”

Maximum torque: 109 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Non-adjustable Showa fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: Chrome steel-laced

Front tire: 130/90-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop D402F

Rear tire: 140/90-16; Harley-Davidson Dunlop D402

Front brakes: Disc w/ fixed 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: Disc w/ floating 2-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 5.7 inches

Seat height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 697 pounds

2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Color/Prices:

Vivid Black: $17,999 MSRP

Twisted Cherry; Electric Blue: $18,399 MSRP

Silver Fortune/Sumatra Brown; Wicked Red/Twisted Cherry: $18,749 MSRP

2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery