2018 Arch Method 143 Preview

Known for its KRGT-1, which was first unveiled in 2015, Arch Motorcycle has expanded its lineup for 2018.

At EICMA, Milan Motorcycle Show, Arch unveiled a revised KRGT-1, the all-new KRGT-1S, and the most unique looker of the bunch, the Method 143.

Following are the essential Fast Facts for the 2018 Arch Method 143.

1. The all-new 2018 Method 143 shows that Arch Motorcycles will be expanding. More than simply a bespoke brand, the introduction of the Method 143 indicates that Arch Motorcycles will be growing and expanding their model ranges.

2. As they say, there’s no replacement for displacement- the Method 143 is powered by a 143ci/2343cc V-twin powerplant. A massive S&S engine sits at the heart of the Mode 143. This big-twin motor will undoubtedly produce ridiculous amounts of torque – just the sort of thing a performance cruiser needs.

3. Full titanium exhaust is bolted onto the 2018 Method 143. Inspired by the exhaust systems seen on MotoGP machines, the full titanium exhaust gives the Method 143 a decidedly racey appearance. The muffler cans make use of carbon fiber, to help bolster its performance chops.

4. Arch’s proprietary Öhlins FRGT fork and shock will handle all suspension duties. Arch developed their suspension in association with Öhlins to help maximize the performance of their bespoke cruisers. In addition, the fork features a carbon fiber airfoil with the brand’s name emblazoned down the side.

5. The fuel tank and seat blend seamlessly into one another. Layered leather weaves its way into the CNC machining of the aluminum fuel tank – it’s a decidedly modern take on a classic cruiser styling choice.

6. Suter Industries manufactured the carbon fiber covered single-sided swingarm. Suter Industries is a name that race fans will be familiar with – they manufacturer motorcycles used in MotoGP racing. Arch Motorcycle has partnered with Suter Industries and one of the benefits to that partnership is their manufacturing expertise. Suter Industries machined the staggering single-sided swingarm for Arch Motorcycle, while Arch designed the piece right here in Los Angeles.

7. Arch designed their custom “turbine” wheels in conjunction with BST wheels. Using the adjective “custom” to describe anything on an Arch bike might be stating the obvious – but for now, let’s just appreciate the engineering that went into them.

8. The truth is, we wanted for our readers to see all of this magnificent motorcycle. Information on specification is sparse, so in lieu of that – feast your eyes on the newest American made performance-cruiser.