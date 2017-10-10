Triumph Motorcycles Factory Visitor Experience

Triumph Motorcycles has launched a factory Visitor Experience that showcases Triumph’s 115-year history of not only motorcycle design, but also racing and popular culture.

It all begins in the Triumph Visitor Centre in Hinckley, which opens November 1, and is free to the public. For an extra £15, you can take a 90-minute tour of the Triumph facilities.

During the tour, Triumph will explain how it designs and makes motorcycles, like the all-new Bobber Black and Bonneville Speedmaster. But you’ll also get a closeup look at one of the rarest collections of Triumphs in the world, including the following:

Legendary Triumph movie bikes, from Steve McQueen’s original Great Escape movie bike, not seen since filming completed in 1962, to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 2 Speed Triple

Rare original models from the brands 115 year history, including the 1902 Triumph No1, 1919 Triumph ‘Trusty’ Model H used during the First World War, the 1959 Bonneville, and all of the brand’s legends with the Hurricane X75, T595 Trident and original ‘94 Speed Triple

Priceless racing and land speed Triumphs, including the original 1956 Bonneville salt flats record smashing streamliner

Besides the bikes, fans can also view historical motorcycle memorabilia, dealer signage and racing ephemera.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, says: “We are very proud and excited to be able to invite Triumph and motorcycling fans from around the world to come and experience our brand first-hand, here at the factory where every Triumph starts its life.

“With so many important and rare bikes on display, the Visitor Experience will be a must for motorcycle and movie fans alike, but also an opportunity to help us celebrate our proud heritage and our passion for building great motorcycles. We hope this rewards and inspires every fan of the brand, and ignites a love for Triumph in a whole new generation.”

The opening of the new Triumph Visitor Experience comes following three significant activities in 2017:

Triumph signing a non-equity partnership with Bajaj, the world’s third-largest manufacturer, to develop its global coverage of the world motorcycle market

Triumph signing a global partnership with Dorna (MotoGPTM) to become the official engine supplier to the Moto2TM Championship from 2019

Triumph delivering a landmark fourth consecutive year of growth, and record sales

of more than 63,000, with 15 new motorcycle models launched in the last two years.

Speaking of the Visitor Experience, Triumph says: “Spread across eight distinctly-themed areas that combine to create a full Triumph experience, from celebrating the shared attitude of riders and fans, to the incredible bloodline of bikes, racing and popular culture, to the global network our riders represent and the full story of design from sketch to final assembly – the Visitor Experience represents the home of the brand – built by riders, for riders.”

Admission to the Visitor Centre is free of charge, while the 90-minute factory tour can be booked online in advance for £15 Triumph Motorcycles Launches Factory Visitor Experience per person. To pre-order Triumph Visitor Experience tickets, visit Triumph Motorcycles.

Triumph Motorcycles Factory Visitor Experience Photo Gallery