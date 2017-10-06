2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black First Look Preview

When we tested the all-new Triumph Bonneville Bobber last year in Spain, we immediately agreed it was one of the coolest bikes Triumph had ever produced.

Our sentiment was shared with stateside customers. In April, Triumph Motorcycles America announced that the Bobber was the most successful new launch in the UK-based company’s history.

When the cruiser was released, more customers bought Bonneville Bobbers in the first 30 days than any previous new Triumph motorcycle.

So what does brand of Hinckley do? Build upon this success. This week, Triumph released the Bonneville Bobber Black. This Bobber Black is all about aggressive and fatter styling, better handling, and some other tasteful additions.

Following are the Fast Facts of the 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black.

1. For a more muscular look, the 2018 Bobber Black arrives with fatter 16-inch front wheel vs. the 19-inch on the base Bobber. The rear tire remains 17 inches.

2. Besides the fatter front wheel, Triumph also beefed up the front fork. The Bobber Black arrives with a 47mm fork with Showa cartridges vs. the 41mm found on the base Bonneville Bobber. Front wheel travel is 3.5 inches.

3. Unlike the Bobber’s single-disc front brake setup, the Bobber Black arrives with twin 310mm discs squeezed by Brembo two-piston calipers. Out back, the Bobber Black retains the single 255mm disc squeezed by a single-piston caliper.

4. Black means black; the following items were blacked out for this new Bobber:

Black painted exhaust (silencers, headers and upper finned casting)

Black anodized brake pedal and footrests

Black anodized gear lever

Black plated gear linkage

Black anodized brake and clutch levers

Black painted handlebars, with black anodized risers and clamps

Black painted seat pan

Black powder coated engine covers, cam cover and sprocket cover

Black chrome plated headlight rim

Black painted wheel hubs

5. Like the other new Bonneville powered by the 1200HT engine (Bonneville T120, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster), the Bobber Black arrives stock with non-switchable ABS.

6. The 2018 Bonneville Bobber Black arrives with the water-cooled 1197cc Bonneville 1200HT engine. The 270-degree crank, liquid-cooled, six-speed, vertical twin produces 76 horsepower at 6100 rpm, and 78 ft/lbs of torque at 4000 rpm.

7. The Bobber Black features a new ride-by-wire throttle enables two riding modes – Road and Rain. A one-level switchable traction control system comes standard.

8. The Bobber Black features full LED 5-inch multi-function headlight with the Triumph maker’s mark triangle branding. The Black also features Triumph’s signature style LED daytime running light, and LED rear lights, indicators and license-plate light.

9. A single-button cruise control arrives as standard. Triumph’s system is simple: one press to turn on; one to set speed; one to shut off. No speed variance while riding.

10. Two colors are available: classic gloss Jet Black or Matt Jet Black.

11. Pricing has yet to be announced, but expect to pay a bit more than the standard Bobber. The 2018 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Black should be available in early 2018.

