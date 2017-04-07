Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Most Successful Selling New Model

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Sales

When Triumph unveiled its Bonneville Bobber, the Ultimate Motorcycling staff collectively agreed that it was one coolest OEM designs to come out of Hinckley.

But sometimes good looks don’t equate to a good ride. Not so with this Triumph; when we headed to Spain to review it, the Bobber impressed from the very first twist of the throttle.

Triumph customers agree; Triumph Motorcycles America reported Friday that the 2017 Triumph Bonneville Bobber is most successful new model launch in Triumph’s history. More customers took delivery of the Bobber in the first 30 days than any previous new Triumph motorcycle.

Triumph, which also set a new yearly sales record in 2016, released five new models to the Bonneville family for 2017: the T100, T100 Black, Street Scrambler, Street Cup and Bobber, as well as revealing an exhilarating, new Street Triple.

Due to the success of these models, Triumph has already closed the first quarter of 2017 with a 15% increase in customer sales compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Triumph says these accomplishments come on the heels of a continent wide tour, dubbed the Bonneville Bobber Brutal Beauty Tour. This included over 50 stops through the Unites States and Canada, giving consumers a first look at Triumph’s new model lineup.

“This is a great start to what is sure to be another retail record year for Triumph dealers in North America,” said Matt Sheahan, COO of Triumph Motorcycles America. “It’s been great giving fans a first look at these motorcycles during the Bonneville Bobber Brutal Beauty Tour and we’re excited to see that customers are as enthusiastic of our new motorcycles as we are. I’m one of a few Triumph employees that already bought a Bobber and I can’t wait to get home and ride it!”

