2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Preview

For 2018, Triumph has revamped its Bonneville Speedmaster. The cruiser has matured, and follows in the footsteps of its modern UK-brothers, the Bonneville T-120 and Bonneville Bobber.

The Speedmaster was first launched in 2002 as a “factory cruiser” that complimented the Bonneville America. It began life with a 790cc parallel twin, and grew to 865cc in 2005. Except for an update of fuel injection, the Speedmaster remained stagnant.

But this changes for 2018. Following are the essential fast facts about the all-new Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.

Advertisement

1. The 2018 Triumph Speedmaster arrives with the water-cooled 1197cc Bonneville 1200HT engine. The 270-degree crank, liquid-cooled, six-speed, vertical twin produces 76 horsepower at 6100 rpm, and 78 ft/lbs of torque at 4000 rpm.

2. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm front fork with 90mm of travel, and a hidden monoshock that provides 73mm of rear-wheel travel and has preload adjustment. The “cage” style swingarm adds to the hard-tail look

3. Triumph didn’t lax on electronics. The new ride-by-wire throttle enables two riding modes – Road and Rain – and the Speedmaster has a one-level switchable traction control system.

4. Stopping the Triumph Bonnneville Speedmaster are dual 310mm disc brakes up front squeezed by twin-piston Brembo calipers, and a single 255mm disc out back squeezed by a single-piston Nissin Caliper.

5. Triumph’s latest ABS comes as standard. It’s not switchable.



6. Cruise control is also standard. Triumph’s system is simple: one press to turn on; one to set speed; one to shut off. No speed variance while riding.

7. LED headlights are the trend in motorcycling, and the Bonneville Speedmaster has them. It features a 5” full-LED headlight with daytime running light pattern and full LED lighting throughout (rear light, indicators and number plate light).