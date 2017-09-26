2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Teaser Video

Triumph Motorcycles has teased its all-new 2018 Bonneville Speedmaster, which should follow in the footsteps of the latest Bonneville T120 and Bobber.

The new Speedmaster will be unveiled at at 2:30 p.m. ET, likely from the British manufacturer’s Hinckley facility.

Details are scarce, but from the official Triumph YouTube images, the new Speedmaster looks like it builds upon the Bobber’s single-rider bold attitude. The new Speedmaster is enhanced for more relaxed two-up comfort with the addition of a passenger seat and grab rail.

The Speedmaster, launched in 2002 as a “factory cruiser” that complimented the Bonneville America, began life with a 790cc parallel twin. It grew to 865cc in 2005, and was updated with fuel injection in 2008.

But since the bike has remained stagnant. This is about to change for the 2018 model, which should arrive with Triumph’s well-received water-cooled 1197cc Bonneville 1200HT engine.

The 270-degree crank, liquid-cooled, six-speed, vertical twin, 1197cc engine produces 78 ft/lbs of torque at 4000 rpm. The Bobber also arrives full package of electronic aids: owners get ABS, adjustable traction control, and two riding modes (Road & Rain).

We loved this bike, and so did Triumph customers; Triumph Motorcycles America reported in April that the 2017 Triumph Bonneville Bobber was most successful new model launch in Triumph’s history. More customers took delivery of the Bobber in the first 30 days than any previous new Triumph motorcycle.

Triumph, which also set a new yearly sales record in 2016, released five new models to the Bonneville family for 2017: the T100, T100 Black, Street Scrambler, Street Cup and Bobber, as well as the new Street Triple.

The new Speedmaster just adds to the modern era of Triumph Motorcycles. We can’t wait to learn more, and, more importantly, ride it. But for now here’s a teaser video.