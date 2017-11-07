Yamaha Niken Leaning Multi-Wheel Motorcycle First Look

Yamaha unveiled its Niken Leaning Multi-Wheel motorcycle during last month’s Tokyo Motor Show. Information was scarce, and Yamaha didn’t confirm if the three-wheel motorcycle that leans would arrive stateside.

This changed during EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show. Yamaha released additional details, though much of the specs have yet to be announced. We also know that the Niken three-wheeler will arrive stateside in the second half of 2018 as a 2019 model.

Following are the essential Fast Facts about the 2019 Niken Leaning Multi-Wheel Motorcycle.

1. The Niken uses two front wheels that lean in unison, doubling traction and stopping power while, Yamaha claims, maintaining a natural motorcycle steering feel. Maximum lean angle is 45 degrees.

2. The front uses two fork tubes for each 15” wheel, which offer adjustable compression and rebound damping. These double “external” upside-down forks work in unison with an Ackermann dual-axle steering mechanism and cantilevered suspension system that’s mounted to the outside of the wheels.

3. Compared to the FZ-09, the NIKEN rider sits nearly two inches rearward. This helps to provide a 50/50 front-rear weight distribution, which attributes to the natural motorcycle feeling.

4. The front end features a wheel track of 16.1 inches (width from the center of one tire to the other), which helps keep natural steering feel and width to a minimum.

5. For optimal handling the Niken uses a 21.7-inch aluminum swingarm, which is a half-inch longer than the FZ-09’s swingarm. Yamaha says the increased length helps to give a strong feeling of stability when cornering.

6. The cross-plane engine is transplanted from the FZ-09. The 847cc inline triple, also used in the new Tracer 900, produces 115 horsepower @ 10,000 rpm.

7. Electronics are plentiful, and include a ride-by-wire throttle system, adjustable throttle mapping, traction control, ABS, quick shifter and cruise control.

8. The Yamaha Niken three-wheeler’s suspension features a fully adjustable monoshock, including tool-less preload adjustment.

9. Up front the Niken uses two 15-inch wheels donning 120/70 tires, and a 17-inch-wheel out back wrapped in a 190/55.

10. For stopping power, the Niken uses two 298mm discs up front positioned on the outside of each wheel. Out back the Niken uses a single 282mm disc.

11. The Niken uses dual-LED headlights in a downward-curving aerodynamic cowl, along with LED turn signals.

12. The Niken arrives with an aluminum fuel tank similar to what is used on the YZF-R1 and YZF-R6 sport bikes. The tank holds 4.8 gallons, which should give a range over 185 mpg.

13. The first 2019 Niken motorcycles should arrive stateside in the second half of 2018 in a Granite Gray color scheme. MSRP will be announced in the coming months.

Click page 2 below for full specs and a photo gallery