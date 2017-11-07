2019 Yamaha Tracer 900 and Tracer 900 GT Revealed

Jettisoning the FJ-09 name, Yamaha is rebranding its 900-class sport-touring motorcycles as the 2019 Yamaha Tracer 900 and Yamaha Tracer 900 GT—yes, these are early release 2019s.

The name, which has already been in use in Europe, isn’t all that has changed, so, let’s look at what turns an FJ into a Tracer. Here are the essential facts.

The 2019 Yamaha Tracer 900s get a longer swingarm for more stability and traction. Along with a new aluminum swingarm, the shock settings have been changed to improve touring performance, according to Yamaha. There is more wind protection on the Tracer 900s. The larger windscreen offers more protection from wind and weather, and is manually adjustable. Narrower bars are matched with smaller handguards. This takes away a bit of the ADV attitude and replaces it with more sport-touring ergonomics. New plastic gives the 2019 Tracer 900 models an updated look. The air intake has changed, along with the more angular plastic body panels and covers. Passenger comfort is improved with lower pegs. Passengers get a bit more legroom on the 2019 Yamaha Tracer 900 models, as well as new grab bars. The main seat has two height positions—high and low. If you like to lean forward while riding, the tank now has a soft tank pad to accommodate you. The 2019 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT has an additional feature set. Color-matched hard side cases lead the way for the touring crowd. Each bag holds 22-liters and is quickly detachable. Advertisement Yamaha has upgraded the suspension for the Tracer 900 GT. The 900 GT gets a fully adjustable fork, with a premium gold finish. The shock’s rebound damping can be adjusted. Also, the spring-preload adjustment can be done remotely for convenience. Cruise control makes the 900 GT more touring friendly. It works in 4th, 5th, and 6th gears at speeds over 31 mph. A switch on the left handlebar allows the speed to be adjusted in 1.5 mph steps. Part of GTing, is having a clutchless quickshifter. The 2019 Tracer 900 GT has an upshift-only quickshift system. The instrument panel is improved on the Tracer 900 GT. It’s a TFT design, so you get a full color readout, which includes gear position, fuel level, riding mode, temperatures (ambient and cooling), and fuel consumption rate. Heated grips are standard on the 900 GT. This is a must-have feature on a touring motorcycle. The rest of the 2019 Tracer 900 is what you remember from the FJ-09. You still get the 847cc triple powerplant, die-cast aluminum frame, 4.8-gallon fuel tank, ABS, and three-mode traction control. Read our review of the Yamaha FJ-09 here. The 2019 Yamaha Tracer 900 and 900 GT will be available in the second half of 2018. Yamaha doesn’t mind building anticipation, and we’re hoping to see more dimensions soon.

2019 Yamaha Tracer 900 and Tracer 900 GT Specs

ENGINE



Type: Inline-3

Displacement: 847cc

Bore x stroke: 78.0 x 59.1mm

Compression ratio: 11.5:1

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS



Frame: Die-cast aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable inverted 41mm fork (GT: Fully adjustable inverted 41mm fork); 5.4 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.1 inches

Front tire: 120/70-17

Rear tire: 180/55-17

Front brakes: 298mm discs

Rear brake: 245mm disc

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES



Wheelbase: TBD

Rake/trail: TBD

Seat height: TBD

Fuel capacity: 4.8 gallons

2019 Yamaha Tracer 900 Colors:

Armor Gray

Raven (GT)

2019 Yamaha Tracer 900 Prices:

$TBA MSRP

