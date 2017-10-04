2017 Lone Star Rally Dates: November 2-5

As Texas continues to clean up following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, one of the Lone Star state’s motorcycle rallies, aptly titled the Lone Star Rally, is set to help the economy.

Over 400,000 motorcyclists from across the country are expected to head to the 2017 Lone Star Rally, which set for November 2-5 at Galveston Island just south of Houston. The four-day rally is expected to deliver more than $115 million in economic impact to the community.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and its enormous financial blows to the greater Houston area, the arrival of the 2017 Lone Star Rally event is more eagerly awaited than ever before.

This year’s rally will once again present more than 40 free musical performances in genres from classic rock and adult contemporary to rockin’ country on two sound stages – the main stage at Saengerfest Park downtown, and a second at Beach Central Park in front of the Hotel Galvez.

Houston area day trippers are encouraged to come out and enjoy all the free, non-stop entertainment only the Lone Star Rally provides. Headliner acts include Tom Keifer, former frontman for Cinderella, Friday night and country legends Sawyer Brown playing Saturday. Two additional headliner acts are currently being negotiated for Thursday night and Sunday afternoon, with announcements scheduled in the coming days.

Big rig displays of motorcycle parts and accessories will dot the island’s three event zones: Downtown/The Strand, Harborside at Pier 21 and Beach Central Park at Seawall. As well, hundreds of vendors selling everything from leatherwear to jewelry, sunglasses to crab cake sandwiches will fill every nook and corner of the Strand and along the seawall.

The Lone Star Rally is known as an amazing shopping experience. In fact, according to an Economic Impact Study commissioned by the City of Galveston last year, some $691,300 in local area sales and hotel taxes was generated by the Lone Star Rally in 2016. The study also showed that the rally employed more than 1300 full-time job equivalents. And, it generated a staggering $34.4 million in personal income locally.

The return of the Lone Star Rally could not come at a better, more needed time for Galveston and the greater Houston area as thousands of area residents stay #TexasStrong while rebuilding their communities with indomitable spirit. Indeed, the #SpiritOfTexasIsStrong in Galveston!

For up to the minute details, like the Lone Star Rally on Facebook and Instagram, and visit LoneStarRally.com. Fans should also download the Lone Star Rally smartphone App from iTunes or Google Play for special offers, directional information and announcements!