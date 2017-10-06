BMW F 800 GT and F 800 R Recalls

BMW of North America (BMW) is recalling certain-model 2014-2016 F 800 GT and 2015-2016 F 800 R motorcycles due to possible issues with reflectors. The recall affects up to 1,478 units.

BMW says the rear side reflex reflectors on these bikes may not be properly visible in certain traffic conditions. As result, they do not comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will modify the license plate holder to re-position the rear side reflex reflectors, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2017. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

BMW had a similar recall in August when 29,281 motorcycles—F 800 GT, F 800 R, R 1200 GS, R 1200 GS, R 1200 R, R 1200 RS, S 1000 XR—were recalled due to a reflector obstruction.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA campaign number is 17V591000.