BMW Recalls 29,281 Motorcycles: GS, R, RS, GT and XR Due to Reflector Obstruction

BMW Recalls 29,281 Motorcycles

BMW Motorrad USA has recalled 29,281 motorcycles due to the optional aluminum luggage cases partially blocking the rear reflex reflectors.

Due to the reflector obstruction issue, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

BMW says it will notify owners, and dealers will install reflectors on the cases or for the case mounts, an additional bracket with rear reflex reflectors, free of charge.

BMW says the following models are affected:

2013-2017 BMW F 800 GT

2013-2017 BMW F 800 R

2013-2017 BMW R 1200 GS

2014-2017 BMW R 1200 GS ADVENTURE

2015-2017 BMW R 1200 R

2015-2017 BMW R 1200 RS

2016-2017 BMW S 1000 XR

The recall is expected to begin September 21, 2017. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.