MV Agusta Roadside Assist Program Launches for USA Customers

MV Agusta Roadside Assist Program

MV Agusta Holding’s organizational restructure is complete, the Schrianna-based motorcycle manufacturer now having 100% control of MV Agusta.

The focus now turns to a few customer-first initiatives. The first is a roadside assist program for stateside riders who own 2017 or newer MV Agusta motorcycles (F4, F3, Brutale 4, Brutale 3, Brutale Dragster, Rivale, Turismo Veloce, Stradale and RVS)

MVA has partnered with Motorcycle Towing Services (MTS), and will offer a two-year roadside-assistance package with 24/7 emergency services for all model-year 2017+ motorcycles.

The package runs in conjunction with MV Agusta’s two-year warranty, providing “MV Agusta customers confidence that they have full support from the factory as well as the nationally renowned MTS.”

Customers can find out more information on the new roadside assist program when they visit their local authorized MV Agusta dealership.

This news arrives after MV Agusta Holding completed consolidating its equity investment through ComSar Invest, an investment fund part of the Ocean Group, owned by Timur Sardarov, a Russian dynasty key player in the production of oil and gas in East Europe.

The new shareholding structure of MV Agusta Holding, which will control 100% of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., will see ComSar Invest as a strong minority shareholder and GC Holding, the investment company of Giovanni Castiglioni, owning the controlling stake.

Giovanni Castiglioni, President of MV Agusta, says “the transaction with ComSar Invest in our holding company through a capital increase and the acquisition of the shares previously held by Mercedes AMG in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., represents an important milestone for our plan which has as a main objective the reinforcement of MV Agusta core business: the production of high-performance, high end motorcycles. In the last 12 months the implemented measures, has brought MV Agusta back in positive cash flow generation, allowing to complete the restructuring plan and to consistently support product development and consolidation of our key markets.”