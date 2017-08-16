Advertisement

2018 Yamaha V Star 250

Companies can spend big bucks developing a proper retro bike. The 2018 Yamaha V Star 250 earns its retro badge the honest way—it is barely changed since its debut nearly 30 years ago.

Sure, the name has changed—it has been a Yamaha Route 66, Yamaha Virago 250, and Star V Star 250—but the same basic motorcycle continues.

As it turns out, that’s not a problem, as it is still a fun motorcycle to ride for a variety of reasons. The long-stroke V-twin puts out good torque for its size, and the 326-pound wet weight helps make the most of the power.

The seat height is just 326 pounds, while Luddites will love the 26mm Mikuni carburetor, air-cooled motor with two-valve heads, and rear drum brake.

There’s a nice amount of chrome, and the V Star 250 still has wire-spoked wheels—they aren’t an affectation. Needless to say, the price is also refreshingly retro and thrifty riders will celebrate the claimed 78 mpg fuel consumption.

2018 Star V Star 250 Specs:

ENGINE

Type: 60-degree V-twin

Displacement: 249cc

Bore x stroke: 49 x 66mm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valve train: SOHC, 2 vpc

Fueling: Mikuni 26mm carburetor

Cooling: Air

Transmission: 5-speed

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 33mm fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 3.9 inches

Front tire: 3.00-18

Rear tire: 130/90-15

Front brake: 282mm disc

Rear brake: 130mm drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 32 degrees

Trail: 4.7 inches

Seat height: 27.0 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel economy: 78 mpg

Wet weight: 326 pounds

2018 Star V Star 250 Color:

Raven

2018 Star V Star 250 Price (MSRP):

$4349

