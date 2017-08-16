2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT Test

Advertisement

2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT Touring Test

Coming from a world of dual sport riding and rally racing, I personally seek motorcycles leaning toward the dirt. My description of an adventure motorcycle is one that can travel the dirt and unimproved roads of the world.

That can be hard to do on the 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT, a 511-pound bike with perhaps another 100 pounds of gear strapped around its rear, and just 6.3 inches of suspension travel to absorb off-road dangers.

It doesn’t take much speed into a mild dip or washout to end up bottoming out and you flying over the bars. I’ve done it twice on an early Kawasaki KLR650, and that sent me to the nearest hospital to check for possible broken ribs.

I can usually manhandle bikes like the 1000XT, but it takes lots of experience and work. Plus, most guys in their 50s don’t want to work that hard anymore. With that out of the way, let’s consider what the 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT does well.

From a sport-touring perspective, the V-Strom 1000XT shines. You can keep up with most sport bike rider in the winding canyons, and it’s a comfortable touring bike with benefits.

The 1000XT has plenty of excitingly delivered horsepower for passes on the interstate or overtakes in slow moving canyon roads. The DOHC 90-degree V-twin provides plenty of power for any street needs and the right suspension for it. Why have a specialized bike when this can do it all on pavement?

Anything faster on the street is a ticket waiting to happen, not that you can’t easily get one on the V-Strom 1000XT. I’m surprised I didn’t receive a citation when I came to view of the CHP on the lonely California Highway 58 at a speed I better not mention.

The far western section of the 58 starting from sleepy Santa Margarita to ADV-like Bitterwater Road is like Le Mans without all the dangers—long sweeping turns, a few good tight ones and some great straights (with no traffic!). I did some high-speed testing on a private road in the area, and was able to hit 112 mph before a front-lightening feeling from the fairing and windscreen—along with plenty of cargo on the back—convinced me that I didn’t need to explore higher speeds any further.

At more normal speed, the windscreen is a great benefit. The 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT features a new clear screen with three available angles and solid bracketry. The lower angle may buffer taller riders at higher speeds, but a quick push up a notch stops that, a little. It does help on highway speeds and is much appreciated for long high-speed travels.

The six-speed transmission is smooth and the ratios spaced right. A couple times upshifts into 2nd or 3rd gear didn’t engage, but that was remedied by more positive lifting of the foot. Seating is spacious and brackets are in place for OEM accessory panniers, when they become available.

I mounted Tourmaster Elite soft saddlebags and tailbag to carry a set of clean street clothes, a laptop, and a bag of repair tools. No need for tube and irons, as the tires are tubeless despite the wire-spoked rims. Watch for a full review of the Tourmaster Elite motorcycle luggage, along with the Cortech Sequoia XC jacket and pants—two more essential adventure touring items.

With a 33.5-inch seat height, the V-Strom 1000XT feels more comfortable, and perhaps safer, than a true ADV motorcycle with longer legs and a higher seat height. It can take on big loads and a passenger, with easily adjustable shock spring-preload, and great brakes for any emergency stopping. Along with the excellent radially mounted Tokico calipers and all the associated ABS functions, braking is helped by good motor compression (11.3:1).

My trip started from my Tehachapi, Cali., mountain home with the destination of getting to cooler weather at the coast. I usually like to start my rides with the graded dirt road through the Tejon Ranch down to Interstate 5.

Based on previous experience with open-class ADV bikes, the tighter blind turns on a bike without knobby tires was not going to be enjoyable. Instead, I chose the backroad to Keene for breakfast and a view of our local train-enthusiast attraction—the Tehachapi Loop.

I got on a short section of the same California Highway 58 to the National Purple Heart Trail (California Highway 223), which takes you past the Bakersfield National Cemetery. From there, it’s through Arvin to Wheeler Ridge Road, where you can pick pomegranates off the roadside trees as you head towards the twisting Grapevine portion of I-5.

The V-twin power allows the 1000XT to weave up the Grapevine’s steep southbound climb and through traffic with ease and confidence. This was followed by a quick visit of Fort Tejon.

Next up is a short Interstate ride to the Frazier Park exit in Lebec. At Lake of the Woods, you have a choice of pavement taking Lockwood Valley, or a longer, more winding route through Pine Mountain Club and the first and only dirt section of the day—Quatal Canyon Road.

Quatal Canyon Road is a maintained USFS route of gravel, sand, and hard pack. It is nothing too difficult, but it requires your attention with its dips and loose earth—a section I wish I had my 250+ pound race-bred dual sport for. One of those dips bottomed out to metal lightly banging. No scare—just expected.

I stopped for a photo of the bike and route in the background and I must not have fully engaged the kickstand outright. The 1000XT fell over on the plastic covers and the hand protector of the clutch side. The clutch lever poked through the plastic guard and broke the ball of the lever.

This brings the need for aluminum hand guards and other protective gear the V-Strom may require for adventure riding. Nothing was seriously damaged and the lever still functioned, so I easily was able to continue.

Quatal Canyon Road ends at California Highway 33, a scenic winding road to Ojai to the south. That took me to California Highway 150, which provides a backroads route past Lake Casitas to the tourist beach town of Carpinteria. I lived there at age 18 and explored the nearby towns on my younger brother’s Honda XL dual sport bike.

There was a short photo op at the boardwalk at Carpinteria State Beach, and then off to the affluent community of Montecito and past the historic 231-year-old Mission Santa Barbara. From there, I headed to my motel in Goleta, across from an In-N-Out and near Santa Barbara Airport.

Day 2 routes were heading north on busy US Route 101 to the off-ramp for Refugio State Beach. This half paved-half dirt road is a cool route to Santa Ynez Valley, Solvang, and Los Olivos and avoids the busy San Marcos Pass. It also passes the former ranches of President Ronald Reagan and actor Jimmy Stewart.

The road was closed to through traffic due to storm damage and blown-out drainage, but the work crews didn’t stop me. A couple stops for photos, and off to secretive Vandenberg AFB, BBQ capital Santa Maria, and the college town of San Luis Obispo.

I should have fueled up SLO City, as there are no services on Highway 58 for 82 miles after Santa Margarita. My last stop for fuel has been in Goleta the following day.

I didn’t notice the miles racking up—right around 200—so I took a short detour for fuel in Taft, where the heat was 110 degrees. I felt like the 5.3 gallons had been used rather quickly, but I guess I was focused on the ride and my Le Mans riding speeds…well, close to them in my mind. It would also have helped for me to have read up on the dashboard readouts and pay attention to little flashing gas pump icon.

Fueled up at Taft, I was back on the road, ready for a quick-as-possible sprint back home through the blistering heat. I did get a bit of traffic from farming and oil operation crews, so I took a more southern route to avoid Bakersfield. I hooked back up with Highway 58 at the bottom of the mountain pass home where I started.

A trip like this alerted me to another appreciated feature—the V-Strom 1000XT has sufficient lighting for night riding. The exhaust sound level is so low, so I’d consider replacing that big bulky canister for an aftermarket to hear the beautiful note it produces. Also, unlike a dual sport bike, there are sturdy passenger pegs, along with a robust plastic rear rack and good grab bars for the passenger.

Important safety features on the 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT include traction control, the combining of braking function, and ABS being fed with info from an IMU (inertial measurement unit). I preferred to run with the traction control in the off-position for both street and dirt, though makes more sense to use the other two positions of control to help in street use.

Although I would have chosen a more dirt-oriented adventure motorcycle if I had planned for additional off-road riding, as a sport touring ADV motorcycle, the 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT made a great trip even better.



Photography by Damon Powell and Don Williams

Riding Style

Helmet: Bell Moto-9 Carbon

Goggles: Oakley w/ Roko Quick Strap

Jacket and pants: Cortech Sequoia XC

Gloves: Cortech GX Air 3

Boots: Cortech Accelerator XC

Luggage: Tourmaster Elite Saddlebags and Tail Bag

2018 Suzuki 100XT Specs:

ENGINE

Type: 90-degree V-twin

Displacement: 1037cc

Bore x stroke: 100 x 66mm

Compression ratio: 11.3:1

Fuel delivery: EFI

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate

Final Drive: RK 525 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Fully adjustable fork; 6.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 6.3 inches of travel

Front tire: 110/80 x 19; Bridgestone Battle Wing

Rear tire: 150/70 x 17; Bridgestone Battle Wing

Front brakes: Twin discs w/ radial mounted calipers

Rear brake: Disc

ABS: Standard (non-defeatable)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 61.2 inches

Rake: 25.3 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Ground clearance: 6.5 inches

Seat height: 33.5 inches

Curb weight: 514 pounds

Fuel tank capacity: 5.3 gallons

2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000XT Colors:

Pearl Marble Black

Champion Yellow No. 2 (tested)

2018 Suzuki V-Strom 1000 prices:

$13,299 (1000XT) MSRP

2018 Suzuki 1000XT Test: Photo Gallery