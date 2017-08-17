Advertisement

2018 BMW R 1200 RS

The evocative term “gentleman’s” is undoubtedly overused. However, when you look at the 2018 BMW R 1200 RS, it’s hard to resist calling it a gentleman’s sport bike.

The RS has sensible ergonomics and an impressively torquey motor, plus extremely predictable handling thanks to a long wheelbase and relaxed rake.

The R 1200 RS is the no drama route to going fast, comfortably and safely. Other important features include standard ABS and impossibly thrifty fuel economy—a claimed 57 mpg—as long as you don’t flog it.

But, why would you buy the 2018 BMW R 1200 RS if you didn’t intend to get in some serious throttle twisting to exploit the boxer?

2018 BMW R 1200 RS Specs:

ENGINE

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1170cc

Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm

Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.5 inches

Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; cast aluminum

Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17

Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17

Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard (defeatable)

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 60.2 inches

Rake: 27.7°

Trail: 4.5 inches

Seat height: 32.3 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 57 mpg

Curb weight: 520 pounds

2018 BMW R 1200 RS Colors:

Frozen Bronze Metallic/Black Storm Metallic

Blackstorm metallic

2018 BMW R 1200 RS Price:

$TBA MSRP

2018 BMW R 1200 RS Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery