Advertisement
2018 BMW R 1200 RS
The evocative term “gentleman’s” is undoubtedly overused. However, when you look at the 2018 BMW R 1200 RS, it’s hard to resist calling it a gentleman’s sport bike.
The RS has sensible ergonomics and an impressively torquey motor, plus extremely predictable handling thanks to a long wheelbase and relaxed rake.
The R 1200 RS is the no drama route to going fast, comfortably and safely. Other important features include standard ABS and impossibly thrifty fuel economy—a claimed 57 mpg—as long as you don’t flog it.
Advertisement
But, why would you buy the 2018 BMW R 1200 RS if you didn’t intend to get in some serious throttle twisting to exploit the boxer?
Read our BMW R 1200 RS Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2018 BMW R 1200 RS Specs:
ENGINE
- Type: Horizontally opposed twin
- Displacement: 1170cc
- Bore x stroke: 101 x 73mm
- Maximum power: 125 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 92 ft/lbs @ 6500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1
- Valve train: DOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Transmission: Constant mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: BMW EVO Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable shock; 5.5 inches
Front wheel: 3.50 x 17; cast aluminum
- Rear wheel: 4.50 x 17; cast aluminum
- Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17
- Front brakes: Dual floating 320mm discs w/ four-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 276mm disc, with dual-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard (defeatable)
DIMENSIONS
- Wheelbase: 60.2 inches
- Rake: 27.7°
- Trail: 4.5 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.7 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 57 mpg
- Curb weight: 520 pounds
2018 BMW R 1200 RS Colors:
- Frozen Bronze Metallic/Black Storm Metallic
- Blackstorm metallic
2018 BMW R 1200 RS Price:
- $TBA MSRP
2018 BMW R 1200 RS Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery