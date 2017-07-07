2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure: New Paint & Options Like Connectivity

2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Highlights

The BMW R 1200 GS Adventure and its base brother, the R 1200 GS, have continually topped the sales sheets across the BMW Motorrad lineup.

In 2016, during BMW’s sixth-straight year of record-breaking sales, the R 1200 GS models accounted for nearly 47,000 of the 145,032 motorcycles sold. The 125-horsepower boxer ADV arrives as a carryover for 2018, but with some unique upgrades.

The biggest news for both the base and Adventure GS is the new optional equipment available:

Connectivity

Emergency Call

LED auxiliary headlights in new design

The Connectivity option with its full-color TFT 6.5-inch display is BMW Motorrad’s highlight of 2018 optional features. Connectivity was designed to provide fast and clear information for the rider with the least possible distraction from what is happening on the road, BMW reports.

The rider can access motorcycle and connectivity functions quickly with a great level of comfort thanks to the advanced BMW Motorrad multi-controller and the integrated approach. In addition, the new TFT display combines the familiar “classic” display of data such as rpm and speed with new technology that provides an enormous range of features, BMW says.

Prices have yet to be released for any 2018 R 1200 GS model.

Also for the 2018, the R 1200 GS will be available in three new colors:

Racing Red: Red paint, black frame, black brake calipers, silver fuel tank

Style Rallye: Light white/Cordoba blue paint, Cordoba blue frame, gold brake calipers, Cordoba blue fuel tank with large logo, Rallye seat, radiator and frame protection, short windshield

Style Exclusive: Black storm metallic/Dark slate metallic matte/Achat grey paint, frame Achat grey, gold brake calipers, Dark slate metallic fuel tank with large logo

For 2018, Racing red matte and Light white are no longer available.

Following are the optional features available for the 2018 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure:

Pro riding modes with additional “Dynamic” and “Enduro” riding modes. Using a coding plug, the “Dynamic” mode is changed to “Dynamic Pro” and the “Enduro” mode to “Enduro Pro” mode. The Pro riding mode continues to feature ABS Pro, dynamic brake light, Dynamic Traction Control DTC as well as Hill Start Control HSC

Dynamic ESA next generation with automatic damping adjustment and automatic self-leveling function

Keyless Ride as a new component of the Touring Package

Shift Assistant Pro as a new component of the Dynamic Package

Passenger package with standard windshield and standard seat

High Rallye seat

LED auxiliary headlights in new design

For additional information, visit BMW Motorrad USA.