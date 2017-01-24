2016 BMW Motorcycle Sales: 6th-Straight Yearly Record led by R 1200 GS

2016 BMW Motorcycle Sales

For the sixth-straight year, BMW Motorrad has set a yearly sales record. BMW Motorrad reports that 2016 was its best-year ever, and sales of motorcycles and maxi-scooters were up 5.9% compared to 2015. BMW says as of December 2016, 145,032 motorcycles were sold to customers (compared to 136,963 in 2015).

The top-selling motorcycles were once again the BMW R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure, with nearly 47,000 of the enduro bikes sold (R 1200 GS: 25,336 units / + 7% over 2015, and R 1200 GS Adventure: 21,391 units / + 18.8%).

Stephan Schaller, President BMW Motorrad, says “2016 was once again a highly successful year for BMW Motorrad. For the sixth time in succession we have been able to set a new sales record. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all our customers worldwide for the enormous trust they have placed in us. Over the last six years,

“BMW Motorrad has increased its deliveries to customers by around 50% (2010: 98,047 units / 2016: 145,032 units). We are well on the way to achieving our planned sales target of 200,000 vehicles in 2020.”

2016 BMW Motorcycle Sales: Top Models and Markets

BMW says R-series motorcycles made up 53.6% of sales (77,787 motorcycles), led by the R 1200 GS models, followed by the R 1200 RT classic tourer in third with 9,684 sold, though it was down 11.9% over 2015.

As for the S models—S 1000 RR, S 1000 R and S 100 XR—a total of 23,686 were sold (16.3% of overall sales), led by the S 1000 RR (9,016 units / – 5.8 %) and the S 1000 XR (8,835 units / + 74.6 %), which are fourth and fifth overall in bike sales.

In regards to markets, Europe was the largest, led by Germany with 24,894 units sold. The USA had its second-best year with 13,730 units sold. Following were: France (13,350 units / +6.4%), Italy (12,300 units / +10.3%), Spain (9,520 units / 19.4%) and the UK (8,782 units / +7.1%).

BMW says The Chinese market in particular is continuing to show considerable growth potential for BMW Motorrad with a dynamic increase in sales. As compared to the equivalent period of the previous year, deliveries increased by 52.7 % to 4,580 units. Sales in Thailand (1,819 units / +42.1 %) and Japan (+ 6.7 %) were also well above the previous year. BMW Motorrad is also ahead of the field in the relevant BMW segment over 500 cc capacity in Spain, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia and South Africa.

2017 Looking Stronger Than Ever

For 2017, BMW will offer the widest range of motorcycles in it history: “We intend to remain the benchmark in the segment of premium motorcycles. To this end we will continue to consistently pursue our model offensive in the BMW Motorrad segments of 310 to 1600 cubic centimeters capacity. For the 2017 season we will be offering our customers 14 new or revised models,” Schaller says.

These models include the G 310 GS, the R nineT models, including the Scrambler, and revisions across the R 1200 GS, S 1000 R, and K 1600 GT / GTL lineups.

BMW says the new K 1600 B is targeted specifically to the US market. With the launch of the “Bagger” BMW Motorrad is extending the luxury segment with the in-line 6-cylinder engine to include a highly emotional and exclusive motorcycle.

“In the years to come, the USA will be the second most important market for BMW Motorrad after Germany. We see great potential here,” Schaller says. “In the next few years we aim to tangibly increase our market share in the USA. In fact we’re already laying the foundation for long-term growth by introducing new products tailored specifically to market needs such as the new bagger and the classic R nineT family in the ‘Heritage’ segment, and we’re also extending our sales and distribution structure, too.”

As part of the planned expansion, BMW Motorrad is enlarging its worldwide dealer network. Especially on the American continent and in Asia in particular there are plans to expand to a total of 1,500 sites.

“With our exceptional model offensive we have laid the cornerstone for a successful motorcycle season in 2017. We feel very confident moving ahead into the New Year and we expect to see ongoing sustainable and profitable growth. These forecasts of course assume a stable economic environment,” Schaller says.