2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
This is it—the pinnacle of the Harley-Davidson lineup. The ultimate in full dressed touring, the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited features the impressive all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant, which puts out a stunning 124 ft/lbs of torque at just 3250 rpm.
Another major upgrade this year is the suspension. Harley-Davidson uses Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, plus emulsion shocks that have no-tool spring-preload adjustment.
The amazing colors and paint schemes are all-new, of course, and both the Tour-Pak and Splitstream fairing are color matched. There’s also a new seat, and an LED taillight. So the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited sounds as good as it looks, there’s a BOOM! Box 6.5GT sound system and four-inch touring mufflers.
2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Spec:
ENGINE
- Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114; single cam pushrod, 4vpc
- Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.500”
- Displacement: 114 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 124 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.5:1
- Cooling: Liquid and air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
- Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable emulsion shock; 3 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
- Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
- Wheels: Mirror Chrome Slicer Custom or Contrast Chrome Slicer Custom
- Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 102.4 x 56.7 x 42.1 inches
- Wheelbase: 64 inches
- Seat height: 29.9 inches
- Rake: 26 degrees
- Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
- Trail: 6.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 30 degrees
- Left lean angle: 32 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
- Curb weight: 940 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Colors:
- Black Garnet/Electric Red Pearl w/ Carbon Dust
- Spiked Olive/Serpentine Green w/ Carbon Dust
- Palladium Silver/Phantom Blue w/ Wicked Sapphire
- Stardust Silver/Palladium Silver w/ Carbon Dust.
2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Price MSRP:
- $40,999