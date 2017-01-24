Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited red/blackThis is it—the pinnacle of the Harley-Davidson lineup. The ultimate in full dressed touring, the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited features the impressive all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant, which puts out a stunning 124 ft/lbs of torque at just 3250 rpm.

Another major upgrade this year is the suspension. Harley-Davidson uses Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, plus emulsion shocks that have no-tool spring-preload adjustment.

The amazing colors and paint schemes are all-new, of course, and both the Tour-Pak and Splitstream fairing are color matched. There’s also a new seat, and an LED taillight. So the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited sounds as good as it looks, there’s a BOOM! Box 6.5GT sound system and four-inch touring mufflers.

Read our Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Spec:

ENGINE

  • Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114; single cam pushrod, 4vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.500”
  • Displacement: 114 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 124 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1
  • Cooling: Liquid and air
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited lightsCHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone
  • Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable emulsion shock; 3 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F
  • Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T
  • Wheels: Mirror Chrome Slicer Custom or Contrast Chrome Slicer Custom
  • Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 102.4 x 56.7 x 42.1 inches
  • Wheelbase: 64 inches
  • Seat height: 29.9 inches
  • Rake: 26 degrees
  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees
  • Trail: 6.7 inches
  • Right lean angle: 30 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 32 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg
  • Curb weight: 940 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Colors:

  • Black Garnet/Electric Red Pearl w/ Carbon Dust
  • Spiked Olive/Serpentine Green w/ Carbon Dust
  • Palladium Silver/Phantom Blue w/ Wicked Sapphire
  • Stardust Silver/Palladium Silver w/ Carbon Dust.

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Price MSRP:

  • $40,999

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Photo Gallery

0
Don Williams
Written By
More from Don Williams

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom | Review

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Review The first thing that struck me...
Read More

You may also like

The Great Leveler | Motorcycle Destinations

The Great Leveler | Motorcycle Destinations

Team Sheriff motorcycle racing program

Team Sheriff motorcycle racing program

World’s first purpose-built fuel cell motorcycle

World’s first purpose-built fuel cell motorcycle