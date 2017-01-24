2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

This is it—the pinnacle of the Harley-Davidson lineup. The ultimate in full dressed touring, the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited features the impressive all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant, which puts out a stunning 124 ft/lbs of torque at just 3250 rpm.

Another major upgrade this year is the suspension. Harley-Davidson uses Showa Dual Bending Valve forks, plus emulsion shocks that have no-tool spring-preload adjustment.

The amazing colors and paint schemes are all-new, of course, and both the Tour-Pak and Splitstream fairing are color matched. There’s also a new seat, and an LED taillight. So the 2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited sounds as good as it looks, there’s a BOOM! Box 6.5GT sound system and four-inch touring mufflers.

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Spec:

ENGINE

Motor: Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114; single cam pushrod, 4vpc

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.500”

Displacement: 114 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 124 ft/lbs @ 3250 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Cooling: Liquid and air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension: Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve; 4.6 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable emulsion shock; 3 inches of travel

Front tire: 130/80-17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F

Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407T

Wheels: Mirror Chrome Slicer Custom or Contrast Chrome Slicer Custom

Front brakes: 300mm floating rotors w/ four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed rotor w/ four-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 102.4 x 56.7 x 42.1 inches

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 29.9 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Right lean angle: 30 degrees

Left lean angle: 32 degrees

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 940 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Colors:

Black Garnet/Electric Red Pearl w/ Carbon Dust

Spiked Olive/Serpentine Green w/ Carbon Dust

Palladium Silver/Phantom Blue w/ Wicked Sapphire

Stardust Silver/Palladium Silver w/ Carbon Dust.

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Price MSRP:

$40,999

2017 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited Photo Gallery