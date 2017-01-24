2016-2017 BMW S 1000 R & S 1000 RR Recall: Suspension Problems

2016-2017 BMW S 1000 R & S 1000 RR Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that BMW North America, LLC (BMW) has recalled certain model year 2016-2017 S 1000 RR and S 1000 R motorcycles due to rear suspension issues. The affected units were manufactured from June 8, 2016, to Nov. 16, 2016, and 2017 S 1000 R motorcycles manufactured on Oct. 12, 2016.

BMW says that one of the bolts on the rear suspension deflection lever may loosen and adversely affect the handling of the motorcycle. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 16V948000. Recall documentation indicates that only 21 units are included in the recall. To date, no accidents or injuries have been attributed to the defect.

BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the bolts and tighten them to the proper specifications, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 10, 2017. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.