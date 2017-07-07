2016-2017 KTM 690 Duke Recall Due to Fuel Leak Concerns

2016-217 KTM 690 Duke Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced the recall of up to 718 model-year 2016-2017 KTM 690 Duke motorcycles due to a possible leak from the fuel filler cap area of the gas tank.

On affected motorcycles, during operation or while sitting still, it is possible that fuel can seep or leak out of the fuel filler cap area. The announcement, posted on behalf of KTM North America, Inc. (KTM), says “During operation or while sitting still, this occurrence may increase the risk of injury and/or damage to the rider and/or property.”

The defect report indicates the problem was identified from customer feedback and the cause as well as the solution remain under investigation. The report stated:

“Investigation and testing of the the defect and repair is ongoing with KTM AG. All efforts are being made to determine the remedy and protocol to implement the repair. It is expected to take 120 days to complete testing and issue the repair method.”

The affected units were manufactured from Dec. 13, 2015 to Nov. 16, 2016. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) range of the affected units in the KTM 690 Duke recall is: Begin : VBKLDV409HM794833 End : VBKLDV400HM702766 (not sequential). The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V388000.

A remedy plan has not yet been determined nor has the manufacturer provided a notification schedule. Customers may contact KTM customer service at 1-888-985-6090.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.