KTM’s Trey Canard to Miss Southwick Motocross Due to Training Crash

Trey Canard Training Crash News

Trey Canard’s string of bad luck continues. After missing the opening four rounds of 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross due to a collar bone injury sustained in a pre-season MX crash, the Red Bull KTM rider will sit out this weekend’s round seven in Southwick, Mass.

The KTM 450 SX-F pilot suffered another training crash earlier this week. The factory KTM team says Canard didn’t sustain any bodily injuries, but “due to the impact of his crash, he will sit out at least one round.”

After missing the opening four rounds, Canard returned at the Tennessee National for round five, finishing 10-11 for 12th overall on the day.

Canard crashed last week during the the opening moto at RedBud National (round six), but finished 13th. He followed that up with 11th in the second moto, giving him a 12th overall.

Canard’s teammate, Marvin Musquin, will be the sole Red Bull KTM rider this weekend at Southwick MX.