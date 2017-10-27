Yamaha Niken Leaning Multi-Wheeler Trike

It’s been no secret that Yamaha has been working on a large-capacity three wheeler that, unlike other three-wheelers, actually leans.

Yamaha calls this technology “Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW), and during the 45th Tokyo Motor Show, Yamaha unveiled the machine that will debut LMW: the Yamaha Niken.

But we only get pictures and a few paragraphs. Yamaha is hush on the details, which will be announced November 6 during the Yamaha “Pioneers of Emotions” press event at EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

But from the released photos it should be powered by the FZ-09 power plant, and arrive with dual 15-inch wheels up front with dual forks on each side.

For now, here’s what Yamaha got for us:

“This large-displacement Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) is powered by a liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine. This model is equipped with LMW technology to reduce the effects of changing ride environments and to deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering. It achieves excellent performance for spirited and sporty riding on various road surfaces and the capability to freely carve through the continuous corners on winding roads.

“The body design makes full use of the unprecedented front-end suspension mechanism, pairing 15-inch front wheels with dual-tube upsidedown forks that visually accentuate the machine’s sporty performance and create a high-quality look and feel at the same time.”

Yamaha Niken Specs:

Length x Width x Height = 2,150 mm x 885 mm x 1,250 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line, 3-cylinder

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for more once the details are released November 6.

