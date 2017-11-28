2016-2017 Triumph Speed Triple Recall (R and S Models)

Triumph Motorcycles America is recalling up to 541 of its 2016-2017 Speed Triple R and Speed Triple S motorcycles due to possible electrical issues that can cause stalling.

Triumph says a wire for the charging system may rub against a bracket for the ABS modulator, potentially resulting in an electrical short.

The Defect Report indicates that the generator link lead wire may contact the ABS modulator bracket and that could lead to the wire’s insulation being damaged by vibration leading to the wire shorting out on the bracket. If that occurs, it cause unexpected engine stall increasing the risk of a crash.

Triumph will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected wire, rerouting it to avoid contact with the bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in November 2017. Owners may contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s number for this recall is SB552.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number for this recall is: 17V700000.

For 2016, Triumph updated its Speed Triple motorcycles, which arrive in an S and R model, each highlighted by a new 1050cc triple engine with 104 new developments that increased torque range throughout the rpm range.

Like the modern Bonneville motorcycles, the Speed Triple models feature the latest in moto technology, including rider modes, switchable traction control and ABS. Handling and aesthetics were also improved on Triumph’s new Speed Triple street fighter motorcycles.