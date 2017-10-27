2018 Supercross Format Changes

The 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will bring in a new era of SX competition.

The 44th season of SX will see a host of changes, including a revised points system, elimination of semi races in qualifying for the Main Event, three Triple Crown Monster Energy Cup-style events, two 250SX East/West Showdowns, and four Supercross Amateur racing events.

Following are the details of each major change in 2018 Supercross.

2018 Supercross Points Change

Points have remained the same for two decades, but this changes for 2018. The all-new points system will evenly allocate points over all 22 finishing positions. While the gap between 1st, 2nd and 3rd has not changed, the new points system will ensure that the race to the championship will be much more competitive throughout the season as the reward is greater for a better finish.

2018 Supercross Semi-Races Canceled

The elimination of semi races will add further pressure to qualify as the world’s most elite endurance athletes will have just two chances to ensure a spot in the Main Event through one of two heat races or a last chance qualifier (LCQ).

For 2018 SX, the Top 9 in each heat will qualify directly into the Main Event while positions 10-20 will have one last chance to make it through the LCQ. Previously, only five positions would transfer to the Main Event from the heat races and all others would be transferred to a semi race. Eliminating the semi races will make for longer heat races and last chance qualifiers, allowing for more intense battles on the track from the stars for the fans.

2018 Monster Energy Supercross Triple Crown

For 2018, the Monster Energy Supercross Triple Crown includes a three-city showdown hosted at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on January 20; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on March 3; and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 14, where both the 250SX and 450SX Classes will compete in three Main Events.

Qualifying races will deduce the field to the top 22 riders in each class, and the 250SX Class will compete in 6-, 10- and 12-minute Main Events, while the 450SX Class will compete in 8-, 12- and 15-minute Main Events. An Olympic-style scoring method will be used to determine an overall winner in each class from all three Main Events where the lowest combined score at the end will be awarded the overall win.

250SX East/West Showdowns Now Doubled

Two 250SX East/West Showdowns will run in Indianapolis and Las Vegas. Each race includes 20 of the fastest riders from each coast (Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship and Western Regional 250SX Class Championship) battling each other for victory. The Main Event will be the first and only time throughout the night where all of the 250SX Class stars will line up on the gate for a 15-minute plus 1 lap Main Event where winner takes all.

Four Amateur SX Races Added

The 2018 Supercross season brings an addition four Supercross Amateur racing events at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on January 20, University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on January 27, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 24 and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on March 3, which will give amateur athletes in 27 classes their only chance to compete in the same venue on the same weekend as all of the stars of Supercross.

