2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule | SX Calendar

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule Revealed

The 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule has been announced, and there are some big shake-ups.

Instead of the early part of the season being a pure California and Arizona sweep, Round 2 is now at NGR Stadium in Houston on January 13. That round is sandwiched between A1 and A2. The last time Supercross visited Houston was in 2015.

After three west coast rounds—Glendale, Oakland, and San Diego—the Supercross series returns to Texas on February 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Then, the Supercross series goes to Tampa for the first time since 1999, followed by the Atlanta round at a new venue—Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Toronto, which was the only round outside of the United States, and marked the halfway point in the series is gone this year.

Daytona kicks off the last half of the season, with St. Louis and Indianapolis following before the Easter break. Detroit is now off the schedule.

The series resumes at Seattle on April 7, followed by Minneapolis, a return to Foxborough (replacing East Rutherford, NJ), and then Salt Lake City and the traditional final round at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on May 6.

Although the television schedule is not yet finalized, various Fox outlets (Fox, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2) will be covering it again—hopefully with all rounds live this year. Supercross viewership was up 13 percent in 2017, according to promoter Feld Entertainment.

Tickets for the 2018 season go on sale on October 24.

Claiming the 2017 Supercross title was Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey, who joined the ranks of

Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, and Ryan Villopoto as the only riders with four or more AMA Supercross championships. It was also Dungey’s third consecutive championship, a feat also accomplished only by the same three riders.

Following 2017 SX, Dungey retired. The favorites heading into 2018 Supercross are without a doubt Dungey’s main rivals throughout 2017: Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, KTM’s Marvin Musquin and Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson.

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Schedule