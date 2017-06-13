2017 Isle of Man TT Motul Team Award for Tech Excellence: Norton

Norton Wins 2017 Isle of Man TT Motul Team Award

Since officially returning to the Isle of Man TT in 2012, Norton has made some serious progress.

This progression was awarded during the 2017 Isle of Man TT races after the British Motorcycle manufacturer earned the prestigious Motul Team Award for Technical Excellence.

The award arrived after Norton claimed two top-10 finishes in the RST Superbike and Senior TT races, which included 130+ lap times.

The Motul Team Award, created by TT Races Official Lubricant Partner Motul, is decided by the TT Race Management Team, which includes Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson; Rider Liaison Officers Richard Quayle and John Barton; and TT Business Development Manager Paul Phillips from the Isle of Man Government Department of Economic Development Motorsport team.

Norton earned the award after finishing in the top 10 in both Superbike TTs. In the RST Superbike TT, David Johnson finished seventh, 14 seconds and one place ahead of teammate Josh Brookes. In the PokerStars Senior, Brookes finished sixth, a place and less than three seconds ahead of Johnson.

Brookes also lifted the fastest Mountain Course lap by a Norton to 130.883 with Johnson also adding another 130mph lap to his record during the PokerStars Senior TT.

Leslie Raiwoit, Motorsport Co-ordinator, Motul, says “At Motul performance is everything and we understand that there are a number of factors to delivering great results which Norton has undoubtedly achieved this year. The team is very deserving winners of this year’s award which recognises not only where they are today but the journey they have taken to get here.”

Stuart Garner, MD, Norton Motorcycles, says “I’m really pleased to win this award but it reflects exactly what we’ve strived to create at Norton – a team. And that team is built not only from the two great riders that we have on our bikes and an excellent group of mechanics supporting them on event but is also for every one of the people who work for us including all of the hard working people back at the factory who have helped us to get where we are today.”

Norton Isle of Man TT History

Norton attempted a quiet return in the 2009 Isle of Man TT with Michael Dunlop to ride the then-new NRV588, but it didn’t qualify for the Senior TT. This was the first time Norton attempted to race the Senior race since 1992, which is considered one of the best TTs in history of the IOM TT.

During the 1992 Senior TT, Steve Hislop beat out Honda RSV pilot Carl Fogarty in a last-lap effort. En route to chasing Hislop, Fogarty set a new TT lap record—123mph—which stood for seven years.

The Hislop win was also Norton’s first TT victory since 1961 (Mike Hailwood and Phil Read) for a total of 43. Norton began racing at the TT during the first year in 1907 with Rem Fowler, and continued with many legendary names: Stanley Woods, Geoff Duke, Alec Bennett, Jimmy Guthrie, Freddie Frith, Harold Daniell, Artie Bell, Reg Armstrong and Ray Amm, Mike Hailwood and Phil Read; all took Norton to TT race victories.