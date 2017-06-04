2017 Isle of Man TT RST Superbike Results: Hutchinson Claims 15th TT!

2017 Isle of Man TT RST Superbike Results

The opening race of the 2017 Isle of Man TT—the RST Superbike TT—got underway Sunday with two rivals throughout the shortened (weather) practice week: Tyco BMW’s Ian Hutchinson and Bennetts Suzuki’s Michael Dunlop.

Chasing his 14th TT win, Dunlop, the nephew of 26-time TT record holder, the late Joey Dunlop, quickly slotted into the lead on the opening lap of six. The 28-year-old Northern Irishman posted a 131.135mph, which became the quickest lap of the RST Superbike race. But Dunlop was forced to retired on lap two due to a technical issue on his GSX-R1000 a Handley’s.

With Dunlop out, this cleared some major pressure for Hutchinson. He wouldn’t get into the lead until the second half of the race on the 37.73-mile Mountain Course. And once out front, nothing could stop him.

Hutchy earned the win—his 15th TT victory—by over five seconds ahead of fellow BMW S 1000 RR pilot Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW). Claiming the final podium position was Silicone Engineering Kawasaki’s Dean Harrison.

Fan favorite Guy Martin had some issues on his first TT since 2015. The Honda Racing CBR1000RR pilot crashed at Doran’s Bend just ahead of Glen Helen after a false neutral.

Honda Racing reports that Martin is OK, but had some swelling to his wrist, which caused him to miss TT Zero practice. This was another blow to the Honda Racing team; John McGuinness is sidelined as he recovers from a broken leg sustained at North West 200 qualifying.

Following is the official IOM TT recap:

James Hillier (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) led at Glen Helen on the opening lap by 0.8s from Harrison with Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop tied for third but on the run to Ramsey Hairpin, Harrison was 1.3s quicker to turn his deficit into a lead of 0.5s. Dunlop was now in third, 0.7s behind Hillier, with Hutchinson, Hickman and Conor Cummins completing the top six. The returning Guy Martin on the Honda Racing machine was out though having crashed, fortunately without injury, at Doran’s Bend.

By the Bungalow, Dunlop was now in the lead and with an opening lap of 131.135mph he led Harrison by 1.8s. Harrison in turn was only half a second ahead of Hillier with Hutchinson and Hickman holding onto fourth and fifth. The leading five were all above 130mph with Dan Kneen up to sixth on the opening lap.

Second time around and Dunlop still led at Glen Helen but Harrison was quicker over the first nine miles to reduce the gap to 1.4s and by the time the riders passed through Ballaugh, he was leading Hillier by 5.3s with Dunlop and the Bennetts Suzuki out after retiring at Handley’s.

At Ramsey, Harrison’s extended his lead to 7.5s but Hutchinson was now up into second although he was only 0.4s clear of Hillier and at the Bungalow the latter had turned the tables, also reducing Harrison’s lead to 6.5s.

A second lap speed of 130.907mph meant Harrison’s lead was 5.4s at the pit stop with Hillier still in second and 1.6s clear of new third placed man Hickman. Hutchinson had dropped back to fourth but Hillier lost time getting away. The Manx pairing of Cummins and Kneen were now in fifth and sixth but they too had trouble at the pits with Cummins having a lengthy stop and Kneen picking up a 30s speeding penalty.

Early on the third lap, the leaderboard read Harrison, Hutchinson, Hickman and Hillier as Kneen dropped back to ninth and Cummins 17th and that meant David Johnson moved up to fifth on the Norton and Michael Rutter sixth.

By half race distance, Hutchinson led for the first time but only by 0.4s and only ten and a half seconds covered the top four with Hickman and Hillier holding station in third and fourth. Johnson and Rutter were still in fifth and sixth as Kneen, Bruce Anstey, William Dunlop and Brookes completed the top ten.

On lap four, there was little between the leaders. Harrison moved back into the lead at Glen Helen by 0.6s, the same margin at the next point through Ballaugh. However, by Ramsey Hutchinson was marginally back in front with just 0.07s separating the leading pair. Hickman was only five seconds further back in third but Anstey stopped at Ramsey hairpin before continuing and Steve Mercer and Gary Johnson were out at Cruickshanks and Sulby Bridge respectively.

Coming into the pits at the end of lap four and there was still only ten seconds covering the leading quartet but Hutchinson’s prowess up and down the Mountain gave him a 4s lead and it was now Hickman in second. His gap to Harrison was only 1.6s with Hillier a further four seconds back in fourth.

The pit stops saw Hutchinson lead with a 10s lead over Hickman but Hillier was back up to third with Harrison losing time and dropping back to fourth. Indeed, Hillier was up to second at Glen Helen as he circulated on the road with Hutchinson and the latter’s lead had risen considerably to 9.5s. Two more retirements though were Cummins and last year’s Privateer’s Champion Dan Hegarty.

Going into the final lap, Hutchinson still led but the gap to Hickman was only 7.9s at Glen Helen and by Ballaugh it was only 2.5s. Harrison was now in third as Hillier experienced fuel problems and the thrilling race still saw just 9.5s split the top four.

Hickman had reduced the gap further still at Ramsey Hairpin to 1.6s and it was all going to come down to the final run up and down the Mountain. And with a final lap of 130.738mph, it was Hutchinson who prevailed by 5s despite Hickman the quicker over the final 37.73 miles at 131.103mph.

Harrison claimed third ahead of Hillier with Kneen overcoming his pit lane penalty to take fifth from Rutter albeit by only 0.135s. Johnson, Brookes, William Dunlop and Martin Jessopp completed the top ten.

Horst Saiger was the first privateer home in 11th ahead of Sam West (12th) and Philip Crowe (14th).

Photos by Wayne Freestone

2017 Isle of Man TT RST Superbike Results

# Rider Num Team Constructor Time/Gap 1 Ian Hutchinson 4 Tyco BMW BMW 01:45:58.474 2 Peter Hickman 10 Smiths Racing BMW 01:46:03.544 3 Dean Harrison 9 Silicone Engineering Kawasaki 01:46:11.545 4 James Hillier 3 JG Speedfit Kawasaki 01:46:13.281 5 Dan Kneen 14 Penz13.com BMW 01:47:50.068 6 Michael Rutter 11 Bathams SMT Racing BMW 01:47:50.203 7 David Johnson 1 Norton Motorcycles Norton 01:48:25.512 8 Josh Brookes 16 Norton Motorcycles Norton 01:48:39.174 9 William Dunlop 15 Temple Golf Club Yamaha 01:48:50.858 10 Martin Jessopp 18 Riders Motorcycles BMW 01:48:53.943 12 Guy Martin 8 Honda Racing Honda DNF

2017 Isle of Man TT RST Superbike Results | Photo Gallery