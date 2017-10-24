2018 Monster Energy Supercross Television Schedule

The 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Television schedule has been released, but it’s not quite complete. While we would like every race to be broadcast live, some are delayed.

Be sure to check the schedule below for broadcast times. Also, the times (and sometimes channels) are always subject to change and pre-emption, so don’t set your DVR and forget about it.

2018 Supercross TV Schedule | SX on Television
Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, a top contender in 2018 Supercross

Unlike previous years, no 2018 Supercross races are scheduled to be shown on Fox Sports 2. That’s good news for people who have to pay extra for access to FS2, as well as those markets where FS2 is not cablecast in HD.

Two races late in the season—Foxborough and Salt Lake City—will be shown on Fox Network, which means you can watch two Supercross rounds without cable or Internet access, as long as you have a functioning over-the-air digital antenna.

Supercross fans with cable access to Fox Sports 1 will be able to watch the races on their mobile devices by downloading the Fox Sports Go app.

Streaming services such as Hulu and Fubo allow you to purchase access to Fox Sports 1 without a cable package. There is a streaming 2018 Supercross Video Pass ($130 for the season) available to international viewers, but US and Canadian fans are locked into Fox Sports.

Expect some serious racing between Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, KTM’s Marvin Musquin, and Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson, the three that seriously challenged the now-retired 2017 Monster Energy 450SX Champion Ryan Dungey.

2018 Supercross TV Schedule

Date City Channel Time
January 6 Anaheim 1 Fox Sports 1 10p ET
January 13 Houston Fox Sports 1 8p ET
January 20 Anaheim 2 Fox Sports 1 10p ET
January 27 Phoenix/Glendale Fox Sports 1 8p ET
February 3 Oakland Fox Sports 1 7p ET
February 10 San Diego Fox Sports 1 10p ET
February 17 Arlington/Dallas Fox Sports 1 8p ET
February 24 Tampa Fox Sports 1 7p ET
March 3 Atlanta Fox Sports 1 10p ET
March 10 Daytona Fox Sports 1 7p ET
March 17 St. Louis Fox Sports 1 8p ET
March 24 Indianapolis Fox Sports 1 8:30p ET
April 7 Seattle Fox Sports 1 10p ET
April 14 Minneapolis Fox Sports 1 10p ET
April 21 Foxborough/Boston Fox Network 3p ET
April 28 Salt Lake City Fox Network 8:30p ET
May 5 Las Vegas Fox Sports 1 10p ET

 

