2018 Supercross TV Schedule | SX on Television

2018 Monster Energy Supercross Television Schedule

The 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Television schedule has been released. While we would like every race to be broadcast live, some are delayed.

Be sure to check the schedule below for broadcast times. Also, the times (and sometimes channels) are always subject to change and pre-emption, so don’t set your DVR and forget about it.

Unlike previous years, no 2018 Supercross races are scheduled to be shown on Fox Sports 2. That’s good news for people who have to pay extra for access to FS2, as well as those markets where FS2 is not cablecast in HD.

Two races late in the season—Foxborough and Salt Lake City—will be shown on Fox Network, which means you can watch two Supercross rounds without cable or Internet access, as long as you have a functioning over-the-air digital antenna.

Supercross fans with cable access to Fox Sports 1 will be able to watch the races on their mobile devices by downloading the Fox Sports Go app.

Streaming services such as Hulu and Fubo allow you to purchase access to Fox Sports 1 without a cable package. There is a streaming 2018 Supercross Video Pass ($130 for the season) available to international viewers, but US and Canadian fans are locked into Fox Sports.

Expect some serious racing between Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, KTM’s Marvin Musquin, and Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson, the three that seriously challenged the now-retired 2017 Monster Energy 450SX Champion Ryan Dungey.

2018 Supercross TV Schedule