2018 BMW K 1600 Grand America Preview

When BMW Motorrad unveiled its K 1600 B in October 2016, the intentions were clear – to take on the popular US bagger market.

The K 1600 B, a relative of the K 1600 GT and GTL, quickly garnered our respect after a few miles of riding. For 2018, BMW is releasing a Grand America version of the K 1600 B, basically a full-dressed touring version of the B with styling cues aimed at the American touring audience.

Following are the essential fast facts of the 2018 BMW K 1600 Grand America.

1. This bike is very similar to the granddaddy of all luxury sport touring models, the K 1600 GTL, but with subtle accents that cater to the American rider. BMW says it arrives with an “authentic, harmonious design with dynamically elongated side line that slopes to the rear.”

2. BMW says the design of the Grand America was inspired by US custom bikes, which includes light integration into the top and side cases, all LED of course.

3. The BMW K 1600 Grand America arrives in two finishes: Blackstorm Metallic or the “Style Package” Blackstorm Metallic/Austin Yellow Metallic. The latter features chrome accents and custom badging on the gas tank.

4. American cruising is nothing without forward controls. The BMW K 1600 Grand America has feet-forward floorboards for long-distance travel. Passenger floorboards are available as an option.

5. Due to a redesigned rear frame, the passenger seat is lowered by 2.75 inches

6. All else is typical of the K 1600 B, including:

The K 1600 B features the 1649cc inline-6 cylinder that produces 160 horsepower at 7759 rpm and 129 ft/lbs of torque at 5250 rpm. The K 1600 B—a direct aim at the Honda Gold Wing F6B—was designed to appeal to the American bagger market, and is designed to be low and sleek.

The BMW Bagger arrives standard with three riding modes (Rain, Road, and Dynamic), Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimized integral ABS Pro, heated seats and hand grips, power adjustable windshield, cruise control, multifunction display with on-board computer, and Dynamic Electronic Suspension Adjustment (D-ESA) with “Road” and “Cruise” damping modes.

Available as options are Gear Shift Assist Pro, Reverse Assist, Hill Start Control, adaptive headlight, and floorboards.

Like other BMW motorcycle models, buyers can enhance the K 1600 B with option packages that include: Safety package: Adaptive headlight, tire pressure monitor (TPM), and Hill Start Control Comfort package: Gear Shift Assist Pro, central locking system, anti-theft alarm, Keyless Ride, and LED auxiliary lights Touring Package: Reverse assist, GPS preparation, and audio system with radio, Sirius XM, and Bluetooth



2018 BMW K 1600 Grand America First Look | Photo Gallery