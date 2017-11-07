2018 BMW F 850 GS & F 750 GS Preview

Since arriving on the market in 2007, the BMW the F series of the GS lineup has bridged the Bavarian ADV gap between the entry-level single F 650 GS, and the granddaddy of all adventure tourers, the R 1200 GS.

For 2018, these mid-weight adventure motorcycles grow in not only displacement, but agility and electronics. Let’s meet the 2018 BMW F 850 GS and F 750 GS.

Following are the essential Fast Facts. Prices and availability have yet to be announced.

1. Once again both bikes share the same powerplant, but with different tuning. The parallel twin grows to 853cc, and now produces 95 horsepower @ 8250 rpm on the F 850 GS (up from 85), and 77 horsepower @ 7500 rpm on the F 750 GS (up from 75). The 2018 F 850 GS makes 68 ft/lbs of torque @ 6250, and the F 750 GS 61 ft/lbs of torque @ 6000 rpm.

2. The engine now features two counterbalance shafts, which help absorb vibrations, a crankshaft journal that is offset 90 degrees, and a firing interval of 270/450 degrees for smoother power delivery. The former 798cc engine, which was developed with Rotax, has a 360-degree firing order.

3. The six-gear transmission continues to delivers power to the rear wheel with a chain, but the drive system is now positioned on the left-hand side.

4. The new F 850 GS and F 750 GS arrive with an anti-hopping clutch that reduces the pull on the lever.

5. Besides a redesigned and more powerful engine, the F series GS motorcycles arrive with a stronger steel monocoque frame that uses the engine as a stress member to save weight and improve chassis feel. BMW says the monocoque setup offers benefits in terms of torsional rigidity and robustness.

6. For more optimal handling over the outgoing F 800 GS and F 700 GS, suspension components have changed. The new F series GS ADV bikes arrive with new telescopic forks (upside-down on F 850 GS) and aluminum double-sided swingarm with central spring strut for “more sensitive response characteristics.”

7. Both the F 850 GS and F 750 GS both arrive standard with Road and Rain riding modes as standard, along with ABS and ASC (traction control). Pro riding modes with ABS Pro (shut off rear wheel ABS), DTC (traction control while leaning), and the new riding modes “Dynamic,” “Enduro,” and “Enduro Pro” (the latter only with the F 850 GS) are available as options.

8. To improve the center of gravity, the fuel tank is placed in the classic position between the seat and steering head vs. the previous edition’s under-seat gas tank.

9. The new F series GS bikes also receive redesigned bodywork and windscreens for improved wind and weather protection.

10. The 2018 BMW F 750 GS arrives with 19-/17-inch cast wheels, and is available in Light White, Austin Yellow metallic, or an Exclusive version with Stereo metallic matte paint and hand guards.

11. The 2018 F 850 GS arrives 21-/17-inch spoked wheels, and is available in available in Racing Red, and Exclusive or Rallye versions with hand guards and special paint and finishes.

12. Other optional equipment features ESA electronic suspension; a full LED headlight with LED running light; a 6.5 inch full-color TFT display plus numerous features as optional equipment; Intelligent emergency call; Keyless Ride; and Gear Shift Assistant Pro.

2018 BMW F 850 GS and F 750 GS First Look | Photo Gallery