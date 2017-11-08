2018 Arch KRGT-1S Preview

At EIMCA, Arch Motorcycle unveiled two new models next to its revised KRG-1 – the KRG-1S and the Method 123. Following are the essential Fast Facts about the 2018 Arch KRG-1S.

1. Arch has set out to make its iconic KRGT-1 even sportier. Featuring a more aggressive riding position, thanks to the leveled seat and mid-controls, the KRGT-1S suggests sporting nature.

2. The 2018 KRGT-1S is powered by a 124ci/2032cc S&S powerplant. All models within Arch Motorcycle’s line utilize an S&S engine with numerous refinements to its engine casing to not only suit their needs from a performance perspective, but from a visual standpoint as well. The KRGT-1S’ powerplant is imbued with blacked-out billet aluminum covers which give it a far more foreboding stance.

3. Premium Öhlins FRGT fork and shock is on the KRGT-1S.

4. The KRGT-1S uses a single-sided swingarm. Machined out of a massive piece of billet aluminum, the KRGT-1S pushes the already visually stunning platform to new heights.

5. A new CNC machined aluminum and carbon fiber fuel tank will keep the beastly KRGT-1S fed. The fuel tank utilizes carbon fiber fuel tank coverings – not only is that aesthetically pleasing but it will shed weight. In addition, the recessed gas cap features retractable cover.

6. Seven-spoke BST carbon fiber wheels will be aboard the 2018 KRGT-1S. Carbon fiber isn’t just about a look – it reduces unsprung weight considerably.

7. 2-into-1 exhaust flows into a uniquely styled muffler, which seems to be designed to follow the lines of the motorcycle.

8. Pricing and available to be announced shortly.

2018 Arch KRGT-1S | Photo Gallery