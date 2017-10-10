2018 MV Agusta F4 RC

Last year, MV Agusta paid tribute to its Reparto Corse World Superbike team by releasing limited-edition “RC” models, including the F4 RC, F3 RC, Dragster RC and the Turismo Veloce RC.

The F4 RC returns for 2018 with an all-new color scheme that mimics Leon Camier’s F4 Reparto Corse World Superbike machine.

The bike, limited to just 250 models, also dons the number 37, which is how many manufacturer’s titles MV Agusta has won during its motorcycle-racing history.

The price for this exclusive F4 RC is $46,000 USD. Following are the fast facts, along with a photo gallery of the 2018 MV Agusta F4 RC.

1. The Corsa Corta inline four-cylinder engine (bore 79 mm, stroke 50.9 mm) features a central distribution chain and radial valves. This version puts out a maximum power of 205 horsepower; a dedicated kit that arrives with the F4 RC adds seven additional horsepower for a total of 212.

2. The electronic platform is optimized to obtain the best possible performance on both track and road. Parameters such as throttle sensitivity, maximum torque, engine braking, engine response and rev limiter can all be customized. The F4 RC inertial platform has a lean angle sensor and three gyroscopes, as well as three accelero-meters: a package designed to ensure absolute dynamic efficiency, thanks also to EAS 2.0 electronically assisted shift (as standard).

3. The 2018 MV Agusta F4 arrives with a CrMo steel tube trellis frame with TIG welding. The central part of the frame is closed with lightweight aluminum alloy plates which provide an adjustable swingarm pivot point of height.

4. The suspension was bred in World Superbike. The NIX 30 type USD Öhlins fork with TiN coating allows separate hydraulic compression adjustment (left leg) and rebound damping (right leg), as well as spring pre-load adjustment. The Öhlins TTX 36 shock with piggyback tank is also fully adjustable thanks to mechanical regulators. The steering damper is adjustable.

5. The F4 RC arrives with dual 320mm discs squeezed by Brembo 30 mm 4-piston GP monobloc calipers. The rear brake features a 4-piston caliper and a 210 mm steel disc. The latest version of the Bosch 9 Plus Race Mode ABS features the RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation) system.

6. The F4 RC uses loads of carbon fiber, including the fairings and heat shields.

7. The 2018 F4 RC arrives with loads of other go-fast goodies, including SC-Project full titanium single exit exhaust, designed to maximize performance when used with the specific ECU (also included in the kit). Among the many exclusive components are a rapid release fuel cap, F4 RC single seat tail cover and lightweight screws and small parts. A customized bike cover and certificate of origin, which confirms the authenticity and number of the product, complete the kit.

2018 MV Agusta F4 RC Photo Gallery