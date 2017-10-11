2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider

Formerly part of the Dyna family, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider is now a Softail for 2018. The transition is a highly successful one, as the 2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider is an improved motorcycle in every way.

The new Milwaukee-Eight 107 is tuned for torque in the Low Rider, pushing out 110 ft/lbs of stump pulling power at just 3000 rpm. The wheelbase is roomy and the rake relaxed, yet the Low Rider handles quite well thanks to the new stiffer Softail chassis and upgraded suspension.

The styling cues from the Dyna days carry over perfectly to the 2018 Low Rider, as it has a classic look and comfortable ergonomics. An LED headlight gives the 2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider a new look, as well as providing plenty of illumination on dark night excursions.

Although there has been a move away from chrome, the Low Rider still has plenty of shiny stuff to catch the eye of anyone in the vicinity.

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin

Displacement: 107ci

Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”

Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.0:1

Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc

Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Front suspension: Showa Dual Bending Valve fork

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front tire: 110/90-19; Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 180/70-16; Michelin Scorcher 31

Front brakes: Dual discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: Single disc

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 6.4 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg

Curb weight: 661 pounds

2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Colors/Prices:

Vivid Black: $14,999 MSRP

Wicked Red; Electric Blue; Bonneville Salt Pearl: $15,399 MSRP

2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Buyer’s Guide | Photo Gallery