Formerly part of the Dyna family, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider is now a Softail for 2018. The transition is a highly successful one, as the 2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider is an improved motorcycle in every way.
The new Milwaukee-Eight 107 is tuned for torque in the Low Rider, pushing out 110 ft/lbs of stump pulling power at just 3000 rpm. The wheelbase is roomy and the rake relaxed, yet the Low Rider handles quite well thanks to the new stiffer Softail chassis and upgraded suspension.
The styling cues from the Dyna days carry over perfectly to the 2018 Low Rider, as it has a classic look and comfortable ergonomics. An LED headlight gives the 2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider a new look, as well as providing plenty of illumination on dark night excursions.
Although there has been a move away from chrome, the Low Rider still has plenty of shiny stuff to catch the eye of anyone in the vicinity.
ENGINE
- Type: Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin
- Displacement: 107ci
- Bore x stroke: 3.937” x 4.375”
- Maximum torque: 110 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10.0:1
- Valve train: Single-cam; 4 vpc
- Exhaust: 2-into-1-into-2
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Front suspension: Showa Dual Bending Valve fork
- Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Front tire: 110/90-19; Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 180/70-16; Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front brakes: Dual discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: Single disc
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 64.2 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 6.4 inches
- Seat height: 27.2 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 47 mpg
- Curb weight: 661 pounds
2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Colors/Prices:
- Vivid Black: $14,999 MSRP
- Wicked Red; Electric Blue; Bonneville Salt Pearl: $15,399 MSRP