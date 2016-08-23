Harley-Davidson 107 & 114 ‘Milwaukee-Eight’ to Replace Twin Cam | Updated!

Harley-Davidson 107 and 114 Engines

Harley-Davidson has announced a completely new 107 ci and 114 ci engine called the Milwaukee-Eight.

Since replacing the Evolution engine in 1999, the Harley-Davidson Twin Cam has progressed throughout the years from the original 88ci (1450cc) to the 95ci (1550cc) to the 96ci (1584cc) to the 103ci (1690) and the 110ci (1801cc). But after 17 years of dominating, the 45-degree V-Twin was rumored to be replaced.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) first released its 2017 motorcycle certification data, confirming two new engines – a 107ci (1746cc) and a 114ci (1868cc) engine. The EPA only had a few bikes listed for each new engine, though.

On Tuesday, Harley updated us with the following information – also confirming the name “Milwaukee-Eight” for the new powerplant:

New Milwaukee-Eight engines will power every 2017 Harley-Davidson Touring and Trike motorcycle model. Milwaukee-Eight engines will be offered in two displacements and three variations: Milwaukee-Eight 107 (107 CID, 1750cc) featuring precision oil-cooled cylinder heads for the Street Glide/Street Glide Special, Road Glide/Road Glide Special, Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Road King and Freewheeler models. Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 (107 CID, 1750cc) featuring liquid-cooled cylinder heads for the Ultra Limited/Ultra Limited Low, Road Glide Ultra and Tri Glide Ultra models. Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 (114 CID,1870cc) featuring liquid-cooled cylinder heads for the CVO(TM) Limited and CVO(TM) Street Glide models.

Harley says the engines make 10% more torque than the previous versions, but the factory did not release horsepower numbers. According to the EPA release, though, the new 107 produces 92.53 horsepower (69kw) @ 5020 rpm, and the 114 produces 100.57 horsepower (75kw) @ 5020 rpm for the 114.

Harley also confirmed that the engine will have four-valves per head, hence the “Eight” in the title (Milwaukee standing for the obvious):

Each Milwaukee-Eight engine produces 10 percent more torque than the engine it replaces in the Touring models. In addition to increased displacement, the Milwaukee-Eight engine features a higher compression ratio and four-valve cylinder heads with 50 percent more intake and exhaust flow capacity. The valve train requires no adjustment as the design of the rocker arms enables valve lash to be set at the factory for life. Dual spark plugs for each cylinder contribute to more- efficient combustion. A single chain-driven camshaft is lighter, mechanically less complex and creates less friction and noise. “The Milwaukee-Eight engine retains the classic Harley-Davidson 45-degree V-Twin design,” said Alex Bozmoski, Harley-Davidson Chief Powertrain Engineer, who led the development team. “It also retains the power characteristic that is the real legacy of the Harley-Davidson Big Twin: strong low-end torque with a broad, flat power curve through the mid-range that’s ideal for the Touring motorcycle rider.”

Harley reports that the Milwaukee-Eight accelerates 11% quicker at 0-60 mph (two-to-three bike lengths) and 60-80mph (one-to-two bike lengths) over the Twin Cam High Output 103. As for the 114, it accelerates 8% quicker at 0-60mph, and 12% quicker @ 60-80mph than the Twin Cam 110.

Harley says the new Milwaukee-Eight also arrives with:

More precision cooling and throws off less heat due to re-positioned exhaust pipes

Lowered idle speed from 1000 rpm to 850 rpm

Slimmer engine profile down

Assist and Slip Clutch for 7% less effort at the clutch lever

Reduced vibration due a single internal counter balancer that cancels 75% of primary vibration at idle

Reduced powertrain noise due to lighter valves, a single camshaft, optimized cover designs and improved driveline components

Engine air cleaner designed to reduce intake sound and maximize air flow

50-percent more charging at idle for battery power demands of tourers

Improved sleek styling that “respects the heritage of the previous Harley-Davidson Big Twin engines

This is the ninth big V-Twin engine in Harley’s lineup since 1903:

F-Head (1914-1929; 61ci and 74ci)

Flathead (1930-1948; 74ci and 79ci)

Knucklehead (1936-1947; 61ci and 74ci)

Panhead (1948-1965; 61ci and 74ci)

Ironhead (1957-1985) (54ct and 61ci)

Shovelhead (1966-1984; 74ci and 80ci)

Evolution (1984-1999; 80ci)

Twin Cam (1999-2016; 88ci, 95ci, 96ci, 103ci, 110ci)

Milwaukee Eight (2017-?; 107ci and 114ci)

We’re heading the first week of September to Tacoma, Washington, for the 2017 model year unveiling, so stay clicked to Ultimate MotorCycling for all updates on the new lineup.

