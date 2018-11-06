2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Updates

As part of its efforts to reach a younger demographic, Harley-Davidson unveiled in 2014 its Project LiveWire electric motorcycle.

Since then the e-bike went through various tests and a demo tour, allowing Harley designers to collect data and create an optimal electric bike.

Following these tests, the official production-ready version was shown this past Labor Day weekend during The Motor Company’s 115th Anniversary parties in Milwaukee, the LiveWire set for production as a 2019 model.

Fast forward to EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, and more details were released Tuesday about the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, which is the first in a portfolio of electric motorcycles Harley plans to offer as part of its “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” initiative.

Following is from the official Harley-Davidson release; more details will follow in January 2019.

LiveWire Power

Harley says the LiveWire motorcycle is powered by a permanent magnet electric motor that produces instant torque the moment that throttle is twisted. The motor is located low in the motorcycle to lower the center of gravity and help the motorcycle handle well at all speeds and easy to control when stopped. The model is designed to produce a tone that increases in pitch and volume with speed –a new sound that represents the smooth, electric power of the LiveWire motorcycle.

LiveWire Chassis/Suspension/Brakes

Powertrain performance is maximized by a chassis designed to deliver nimble, agile handling for confident control on urban streets and a thrilling ride on curving backroads. Combining the powertrain as a stressed member within the aluminum frame to increase rigidity, the LiveWire features premium high-performance fully adjustable Showa suspension.

The Showa BFRC-lite (Balanced Free Rear Cushion-lite) mono-shock rear suspension is complimented by Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork-Big Piston) up front, balanced to match the performance and adjustability of the rear shock and deliver exceptional low-speed damping control – ideal for composed control in typical urban riding conditions.

To improve the control and performance, the electric motorcycle is fitted with Brembo Monoblock front brake calipers gripping dual 300 mm-diameter discs to deliver outstanding power with a crisp feel for confident braking performance. Confidence when riding is boosted with cornering-enhanced Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Traction Control System (TCS) – both of which are standard features on the LiveWire model – and co-branded H-D/Michelin Scorcher tires (180mm rear/120mm front).

The rider can also tailor the performance of LiveWire with seven selectable riding modes – four of which are set as standard from the factory and a further three modes that can be defined by the user.

LiveWire Technology

A color touch screen TFT display (thin-film-transistor, a type of liquid-crystal display noted for high image quality and contrast) located above the handlebar offers the rider a wide range of information on a screen that’s bright and easy to read. The display unit is tilt-adjustable to afford most riders a perfect viewing angle. The TFT screen also allows the rider to access the interface for Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, music and more.

The motorcycle features a RESS (Rechargeable Energy Storage System, or the main battery) composed of lithium-ion cells surrounded by a finned, cast-aluminum housing. The LiveWire motorcycle is also equipped with a small 12-volt lithium-ion battery that powers the lights, controls, horn and instrument display.

Charging can be completed using the on-board Level 1 charger that plugs into a standard household outlet with a power cord that stores below the motorcycle seat. LiveWire can also be charged with a Level 2 or Level 3, DC Fast Charge (DCFC), through a SAE J1772 connector, (USA), or CCS2 – IEC type 2 charging connector in international markets. All Harley-Davidson dealers who sell the LiveWire motorcycle will offer a public charging station with DCFC.

LiveWire Style

The bike’sstyle follows a key Harley-Davidson styling dictum: the focus is on the motor. Just as the V-Twin engine is the most eye-catching element – the crown jewel – of every previous Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the electric motor is the first-look focus of the LiveWire motorcycle. Its bright case and mechanical, muscular shape is meant to convey the power it contains.

In addition, the cast-aluminum case for the RESS has been styled with functional cooling fins. The bodywork, finished utilizing advanced paint technology to give the look of anodized metal, flows from a battery cover through to a high, wasp-like contoured tail section, with a rear fender that hugs the wheel so tightly that it almost disappears from sight.

The all-new Harley-Davidson LiveWire will be on sale next year, and further details regarding pricing and pre-order process will be released in January 2019. Please visit www.h-d.com/MoreRoads for details.